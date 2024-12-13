De’Vondre Campbell’s mid-game quitting overshadowed the 49ers’ offensive woes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — De’Vondre Campbell’s decision to quit on his team in the middle of a game overshadowed…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — De’Vondre Campbell’s decision to quit on his team in the middle of a game overshadowed the bigger issues for the San Francisco 49ers.

An offense that was one of the most dynamic in the NFL during a run to the Super Bowl last season has been just ordinary for most of 2024 and was downright bad in a 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night that just about ended San Francisco’s playoff hopes.

San Francisco (6-8) was held to its fewest yards (191) in a regular-season game in eight seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and its fewest points since Shanahan’s debut in 2017 on a rainy night that will be remembered mostly for Campbell walking off the field in the middle of the game with a towel draped over his head.

The game also featured San Francisco going three-and-out on four drives as Brock Purdy struggled to connect with his receivers. Deebo Samuel dropped a potential touchdown pass after complaining earlier in the week about a lack of touches. Purdy then missed Ricky Pearsall on an underthrown deep shot in the fourth quarter before throwing an interception into the end zone that ended the Niners’ comeback attempt.

“I just feel like I had a lot of plays left out there that I could have made for our team,” Purdy said. “I thought the defense and special teams played so good. That’s what’s hurting me is I just feel like I failed the team. I could have been better for our offense and we could have put up more points.”

Scoring has been an issue this season for the 49ers, who have been missing key playmakers like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk for much of the season. San Francisco is scoring 8.5 fewer points per game on offense than the Niners did through 14 games last season.

What’s working

Red-zone defense. After allowing touchdowns on 13 consecutive red-zone drives over the previous four games, the 49ers kept the Rams out of the end zone on all three drives that went inside the 20.

What needs help

Receivers. The 49ers failed to get much production from their wide receivers with Purdy going 6 for 20 for 63 yards with an INT and a 19.4 rating when targeting wideouts. Samuel had 16 yards on seven targets with the key drop. Jauan Jennings had two drops and was the target on the interception. Pearsall had one catch for 16 yards on four targets.

Stock up

LB Dre Greenlaw returned for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon in last season’s Super Bowl. Greenlaw had eight tackles in the first half as he brought needed intensity and physical play that had been missing for much of the season.

Stock down

Campbell. The 49ers are deciding whether to waive or suspend Campbell, who lost his starting job when Greenlaw returned and then refused to play when he was needed.

“His actions from the game just is not something you can do to your team or your teammates and still expect to be a part of our team,” Shanahan said. “We’re working through exactly the semantics of it right now, but we’ll handle the situation appropriately.”

Injuries

Greenlaw came out of the game feeling OK after leaving with soreness in his knee and Achilles tendon. He is day to day. … S Ji’Ayir Brown (groin) and LB Dee Winters (neck) are also day to day. … LT Trent Williams (ankle) is still trying to get back to play after missing the last four games. Shanahan said Williams’ recovery has been “a lot slower than anticipated.”

Key number

0 — The Niners didn’t reach the red zone once all game, with their deepest penetration into Rams territory being when they reached the 27 on a third-quarter field goal drive. This marked the first time since Week 11 in 2010 that the 49ers didn’t run a single play inside the opponent’s 25.

What’s next

The 49ers visit Miami on Dec. 22.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.