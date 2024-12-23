Cooper Rush is making a good case to stay as Dak Prescott’s backup with Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is the quarterback of the near future for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is the quarterback of the near future for the Dallas Cowboys.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones will have to decide soon whether he feels the same about coach Mike McCarthy.

Cooper Rush is making a good case to stay as Prescott’s backup.

If Rush can help pull an upset in either of the final two games at Philadelphia on Sunday or home against Washington, he’ll have a winning record in three different seasons filling in for Dallas’ injured star QB.

It was 1-0 in 2021 when Prescott had a calf strain, 4-1 a year later after Prescott broke a thumb in a season-opening loss and now 4-3 following a season-ending hamstring tear for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Rush, who is a free agent after the season, helped keep a playoff season on track in 2022.

He couldn’t do that again this season, losing the first two starts to cap a five-game losing streak that was too much for Dallas to overcome in pursuit of a fourth consecutive postseason trip for the defending NFC East champions.

The Cowboys (7-8) were eliminated a few hours before kickoff against Tampa Bay on Sunday night. They won anyway, the 26-24 victory costing the Buccaneers control of their playoff fate.

Rush had a career high for passing yards in a half with 226 before the break, and the defense made the big plays late when the offense couldn’t run out the clock. A week earlier, Rush threw a career-best three touchdown passes in a 30-14 victory over Carolina.

“I think you’ve just seen a man take full advantage of his opportunities,” McCarthy said. “And what I love about Cooper is, you look at his performance, it’s improved every week because he’s always prepared properly. He’s an ace in the quarterback room, as far as getting ready each and every week even when he wasn’t the starter.”

Last year, Dallas traded for Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick by San Francisco in 2021, to play behind Prescott and Rush and give the Cowboys another consideration for the future.

There’s been plenty of talk about the Cowboys seeing what they have in a young QB who flamed out quickly with the 49ers. Lance’s contract is up after the season as well.

Dallas has been steadfast in believing Rush was the best option to win now, and made winning a priority even as the playoff hopes faded. Now, it appears whatever future Lance has will be elsewhere.

Like any QB, Rush would love a chance to start full time. He’s also 31 and knows a good situation when he sees one, even if the Cowboys did at one point give up on him by going with Andy Dalton as the backup in 2020.

Rush returned later in that pandemic-altered season, and is about to finish an uninterrupted four-season run behind Prescott.

“This is ball,” Rush said. “This is what you do. You get paid to do it. I don’t think people need much more motivation.”

What’s working

WR CeeDee Lamb simply won’t let an injured right shoulder sideline him this season. He has at least 100 yards receiving in the first half of the past two games and has surpassed 100 catches for the third time in his five seasons. Only two other receivers have done the latter.

What needs help

The Dallas run game was finally stuffed after a lengthy stretch of helping control games. McCarthy half-expected it against the usually stout rushing defense of the Bucs. The Cowboys had 31 yards rushing, their fewest in a win in almost four decades.

Stock up

K Brandon Aubrey had two 58-yard field goals and another from 53 against Tampa. He and Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn are in an intriguing duel for an NFL record. Aubrey has 14 field goals of at least 50 yards to 13 for Fairbairn this season. Whichever kicker finishes with more will have the record, unless they end up sharing it.

Stock down

Rookie LT Tyler Guyton might be better off watching the final two games as long as veteran Chuma Edoga stays healthy. They rotated early, but Guyton ended up getting just seven snaps. Guyton has been battling a variety of injuries this season.

Injuries

LB Eric Kendricks couldn’t go because of a calf injury, opening the door for Nick Vigil to play a season-high 69 snaps and lead the Cowboys with 10 tackles. It had been six weeks since Vigil played any defensive snaps.

Key number

10 — Star edge rusher Micah Parsons needs half a sack to reach double digits in each of his first four seasons. He would be the fifth player to do it. The other four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Next steps

Rush is 9-2 as a starter against teams other than Philadelphia. He’s 0-2 against the Eagles, including a 34-6 loss in his first start after Prescott’s injury this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.