Burrow throws 3 TD passes and Bengals keep playoff hopes alive with 24-6 victory over Browns

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase keep putting up extraordinary numbers, but the Cincinnati Bengals still need help to reach the playoffs.

Burrow threw three touchdown passes, including one as he was falling to the turf, and the Bengals kept their slim postseason hopes alive with a 24-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“This one just keeps us in the race,” Burrow said. “It feels good to play in big games. It’s exciting to still be in it.”

The Bengals (7-8) have won three straight. They need to win their last two games and get some help to earn a playoff spot.

Burrow finished 23 of 30 for 252 yards and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for three or more TDs and 250 or more yards in seven straight games, surpassing the record of six set by Tom Brady in New England’s undefeated 2007 season.

Chase had six catches for 97 yards and a garbage-time touchdown for Cincinnati to reach 1,510 yards this season and break his own franchise record of 1,455 yards set in 2021.

“It feels good, something I wanted to do,” said Chase, who leads the NFL in receptions (108), receiving yards and TD catches (16). “Me being competitive, I wanted to compete with myself.”

Burrow leads the league with 4,229 yards passing and 39 touchdowns.

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson replacing Jameis Winston at quarterback, Cleveland (3-12) missed some chances in the red zone.

Jerome Ford had a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. But D’Onta Foreman fumbled on first-and-goal and Vonn Bell recovered.

“It’s a 14-point swing,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Not only did it take the life out of them a little bit, getting the stop on the 1-yard line then going 99 (yards) gave us a lot of confidence and set the tone.”

In the third quarter, a holding penalty negated a TD run by Thompson-Robinson, who also had a pass intercepted in the end zone by Jordan Battle.

“Obviously, you turn the ball over in the red zone, especially the first one, you’re not going to put yourself in position to get a win on the road,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Not a lack of effort. It’s a lack of protecting the ball.”

The Bengals cashed in on Foreman’s fumble when Burrow, as he was falling, threw a 2-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins to cap an eight-play, 99-yard drive.

The Bengals’ defense, which has struggled for most of the season, has forced nine turnovers in the past two games.

“The guys have done a great job on that side of the ball getting us extra possessions on offense,” Taylor said

Thompson-Robinson passed for 157 yards and two interceptions after being named the starter this week ahead of Winston, who was inactive with a shoulder injury. He had 49 yards rushing and was sacked five times.

Ford rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Burrow threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 1:44 left when the Bengals only needed to run out the clock.

Franchise mark

Cincinnati’s Cade York, a former Browns draft pick, tied a franchise record with a 59-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to make it 17-0.

It matched Evan McPherson’s 59-yarder on Sept. 11, 2022. McPherson is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

“There was no ill will,” York said about the Browns. “I really enjoyed my time over there. It was nice to beat them, though.”

Garrett’s milestone

Myles Garrett, who said this week the Browns franchise should be focused on winning and not rebuilding, recorded the 100th sack of his career in the second quarter.

“It made my dad proud,” Garrett said. “He’s been telling me through my last three weeks. I’m happy to get it done. There is no quitting in my blood.”

Garrett has 12 sacks, joining Lawrence Taylor as the only players with 12 or more in five straight seasons.

Injuries

Browns: Two key starters returned in TE David Njoku and CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Bengals: RT Amarius Mims left the game with a left ankle injury and didn’t return. LT Orlando Brown Jr. was inactive with an injured fibula.

Up next

Browns: Host Miami next Sunday.

Bengals: Host Denver on Saturday.

