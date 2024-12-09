Browns sticking with QB Jameis Winston down the stretch as dismal season heads into final weeks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jameis Winston didn’t throw a pick-6 on Sunday in Pittsburgh. There’s progress. In this lost season for…

In this lost season for the disappointing and shockingly bad Cleveland Browns, the small victories matter.

Winston, who has been entertaining if not always effective in six starts, did have a pair of interceptions. But the Browns were more harmed by Dustin Hopkins missing two more field goals in falling 27-14 to the Steelers, who haven’t lost a regular-season home game to Cleveland since 2003.

Coming off a 497-yard passing performance, which included two pick-6’s in a loss at Denver last Monday night, Winston played more cautiously against the Steelers (10-3). However, he still made mistakes and couldn’t rally the Browns (3-10), who were trying to sweep the season series from their division rival for the first time in 36 years.

Now that the Browns have officially and mathematically been eliminated from the AFC playoffs — logically, that happened weeks ago — it’s probably time for them to start planning ahead for next season.

But that won’t include a change at quarterback as coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Winston, who has revived Cleveland’s offense since taking over when Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon in October, will start this week against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“Our focus right now is really just trying to find ways to get a win,” Stefanski said.

While there’s an argument to be made that the Browns should play second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson over the next four weeks to see if he fits into their future, Stefanski is sticking with Winston, who has emerged as a viable option to start for Cleveland next season.

Of course, with it being the Browns, all plans are subject to change.

So there’s a reasonable chance that Thompson-Robinson, who made three starts and played in eight games as a rookie, could get some time before the season ends.

Stefanski wouldn’t get into any specifics for his decision to ride with Winston, who has thrown for 1,892 yards while going 2-4 as a starter.

“We’re just going to continue to do everything we can to play better,” Stefanski said on a Zoom call. “Obviously I think we can play better on offense. Certainly as a team we can play better, but really the focus is making sure that we put our guys in position to find a way to win.”

Winston at least gives the Browns a chance to finish with some dignity.

At this point, that’s all they got.

What’s working

Stefanski has kept his players focused and motivated. The Browns haven’t quit, and that’s a strong signal that Stefanski still has his player’s attention in a season filled with disappointment.

It might be more challenging now that the Browns are only playing for pride, but guard Wyatt Teller is confident the team will fight until the end.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in playoff contention or not,” he said. “You’re going to do the best you can to play at a high level and protect your brothers.”

What needs help

Penalties have been a problem all season (11 in the opener) and continued Sunday as the Browns were called for nine infractions, including a pair of personal fouls in the second half.

Cleveland leads the NFL with 53 pre-snap penalties.

Stock up

Right tackle Jack Conklin. For the second straight game, Conklin, with some help from others, held Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt without a sack. Conklin’s comeback after undergoing knee reconstruction last season has been a bright spot in an otherwise dark season.

Stock down

Hopkins. His two misses — a 38-yarder at the end of the first half and a 43-yarder early in the third quarter — were beyond deflating. Two makes and the game would have been tied at 13.

So steady while going 33 of 36 and making all eight kicks from over 50 yards a year ago, Hopkins is in a 3 of 9 tailspin. The team’s decision to sign him to a three-year, $15.9 million extension this summer appears to be another miss.

Still, Stefanski is confident Hopkins will find his kicking swing.

“This is something that I know he can get through,” Stefanski said. “We’ll get through it together. He’s a veteran. He’s been through a lot in his career already and this is something we’ll continue to work through.”

Injuries

CB Greg Newsome II injured the same hamstring Sunday that he had surgery on during the summer. Stefanski said Newsome will “miss time,” but did not say how much. … DB Mike Ford is in concussion protocol after being hurt in the first half. … Stefanski ruled out LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah again this week with a neck injury, but didn’t provide any updates on his condition. Owusu-Koramoah was eligible to return last week. He got hurt on Oct. 27 while tackling Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Key number

99 1/2 — Career sacks for Myles Garrett, who recorded his 11th this season on Sunday. Garrett has 13 sacks against the Steelers, including six in his past three games.

What’s next

A visit on Sunday from the Chiefs and perhaps pop superstar Taylor Swift, who could celebrate her birthday (Dec. 13) with a weekend in boyfriend Travis Kelce’s hometown.

