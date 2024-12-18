Browns running back Nick Chubb goes on injured reserve after 4-time Pro Bowler breaks his foot

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, officially ending a comeback…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, officially ending a comeback season after he suffered a severe knee injury last year.

Chubb broke his foot early in the second half of Sunday’s 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The four-time Pro Bowler finished the season with 332 yards rushing and four touchdowns in eight games.

It’s the second straight season Chubb has ended on IR. He suffered a left knee injury in Week 2 at Pittsburgh in 2023 but worked his way back and made his debut this season on Oct. 20 against Cincinnati.

Chubb didn’t speak to reporters on Sunday, leaving on crutches and in a walking boot.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t believe Chubb will need surgery and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Browns (3-11) restructured Chubb’s contract heading into this season. He is eligible for free agency following the season, but he has expressed an interest in playing his entire career in Cleveland, where he is arguably the team’s most popular player.

Chubb has rushed for 6,843 yards since the Browns selected him in the second round in the 2018 NFL draft. He is third on the team’s career list behind Hall of Famers Jim Brown (12,312) and Leroy Kelly (7,274).

Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 TDs in 2022. He has averaged 5.1 yards per carry during his seven seasons.

