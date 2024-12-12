Broncos try to hold off Colts in playoff chase, reach the 9-win mark

Indianapolis (6-7) at Denver (8-5) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 3 1/2 Against the spread:…

Indianapolis (6-7) at Denver (8-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 3 1/2

Against the spread: Indianapolis 8-5, Denver 10-3

Series record: Denver leads 14-12

Last meeting: Oct. 6, 2022, Colts win 12-9 in overtime at Denver.

Last week: Colts had a bye week after beating New England 25-24; Broncos had a bye after beating Cleveland 41-32

Colts offense: overall (23), rush (14), pass (26), scoring (22).

Colts defense: overall (29), rush (31), pass (26), scoring (18).

Broncos offense: overall (21), rush (20), pass (21), scoring (14).

Broncos defense: overall (8), rush (6), pass (19), scoring (T-2).

Colts player to watch

QB Anthony Richardson. The second-year quarterback has led two fourth-quarter comebacks in the three games he’s played since a return from his benching. He’s running more and making quicker decisions when he throws. But the Colts generated just six points against Detroit and this is the best defense he’s faced since the Lions.

Broncos player to watch

LB Nik Bonitto. He’s had a career-high 11 sacks this season, which trails only Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson (12 1/2). Bonitto is one of the quickest players off the snap this season, with an average get-off speed of 0.75 seconds. The only edge players with at least 500 defensive snaps who rank higher are Cleveland’s Myles Garrett Cleveland (0.71) and Tennessee’s Harold Landry III (0.72), according to NextGen Stats. Bonitto picked off a pass against the Browns and returned it 71 yards for a score.

Key matchup

Colts offensive line vs. Broncos defensive front. Denver has had one of the league’s top defenses all season and the Colts have started three backups each of the past three weeks. Sure, Richardson’s ability to run could negate some of the pressure applied by the Broncos, But on Wednesday, Colts coach Shane Steichen was still uncertain whether Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly would return from injured reserve this week, whether Tanor Bortolini (concussion) may start or whether veteran Danny Pinter could make his second straight start.

Key injuries

Kelly (knee) was designated for return Wednesday, but it’s unclear whether he’ll return this week after missing the previous four games. Bortolini has cleared the concussion protocol, making him eligible to play. But RT Braden Smith has already been ruled out because of a personal matter. The other big question is WR Josh Downs, who missed the New England game with a shoulder injury. … Denver cornerback Riley Moss didn’t practice early this week because of a knee injury that kept him out against the Browns.

Series notes

The Colts have won the past two in this series and four of the past six, including a 12-9 victory at Denver in the previous meeting. … Indy has won all three playoff games against the Broncos. … The Colts lost their first five road games in the series but are 4-3 at Denver since then. … Peyton Manning led both teams to their most recent Super Bowl victories. … Denver inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky was Indy’s defensive coordinator from 2012-15.

Stats and stuff

As the playoff chase comes into focus, Denver and Indy head into Week 15 sitting seventh and eighth in the AFC standings. Seven teams will make the postseason. … The Colts have rebounded from a four-game losing streak with two wins in their past three games. They have won two straight on the road (New York Jets and New England). … Richardson is 7-6 as an NFL starter, but has the lowest completion rate (47.4%) of any NFL starting quarterback while throwing nine interceptions and seven TDs. … RB Jonathan Taylor needs 102 yards rushing to pass Lydell Mitchell (5,487 yards) for second in franchise history and one TD to break a tie with Tom Matte (45) for the third-highest total of TD runs in Colts history. … WR Michael Pittman Jr. has 16 receptions in his past three games. … WR Alec Pierce continues to lead the NFL at 22.2 yards per catch. … Indy’s defense has a league-best six takeaways in the red zone and has allowed the third-fewest points (10) on an opponent’s first possession. … Over the past three seasons, LB Zaire Franklin leads the NFL in tackles (480) and games with at least 10 tackles (28). … Colts CB Jaylon Jones is one of 12 players this season to have two interceptions in one game. He’s also tied for 10th in the league in passes defensed (11). … Broncos QB Bo Nix leads rookies in several categories, including completions (277), yards passing (2,842), passing touchdowns (17) and offensive touchdowns (22). … Coach Sean Payton’s 168 regular-season wins are tied for the fourth most. … Cornerback Pat Surtain II has allowed the fewest yards receiving (207), according to NextGen Stats. … Against the Browns, kicker Wil Lutz became the fifth-fastest player in league history to reach 1,000 points (127 games).

Fantasy tip

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton is third in the AFC in yards receiving (569) and receptions (42) since Week 8. Over that stretch, Cincy’s Ja’Marr Chase has the most yards (699) and catches (54).

