Aaron Rodgers-led Jets unravel in undisciplined and turnover-filled 40-14 loss to the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hoped to become the NFL’s fifth quarterback to throw 500 touchdown passes. Instead, he made some dubious history in one of the worst losses of his 20-year career.

The Jets unraveled under a string of mistakes — drive-killing turnovers, defensive breakdowns and penalties — in a 40-14 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Sunday to drop to 4-12.

And their star quarterback was a major contributor.

The 41-year-old Rodgers was sacked four times, including once for a safety, pushing his career total to 568 and moving ahead of Tom Brady (565) and into first place on the NFL list.

“Yeah, I got Tom in that,” Rodgers said while managing a smile.

He also threw a pair of interceptions and was penalized for unnecessary roughness while attempting to chase down Christian Benford on the second.

“It’s kind of like the season,” Rodgers said. “Too many games got away from us. This game got away from us. We were moving the ball well and then just hit a wall. And that’s kind of been the season.”

Rodgers finished 12 of 18 passing for 112 yards, the fewest yards he’s had in a game with multiple interceptions in his career. And he remained stuck on 499 regular-season touchdown passes.

With the Jets trailing 40-0 with 12:37 left, he gave way to Tyrod Taylor who accounted for both of New York’s scores.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said that “barring injury,” Rodgers will start next week’s season finale at home against the Miami Dolphins. And for Rodgers, it could well be his final start for the Jets — and potentially his career.

Following the game, Rodgers reiterated comments he made earlier in the week by suggesting he’s not sure if he’ll return for a 21st season even if the Jets want him back.

“I’m going to enjoy next week and then take some mental and physical rest,” Rodgers said Sunday.

Rodgers was often under pressure playing behind a banged-up offensive line. Rookie left tackle Olu Fashano was placed on injured reserve because of plantar fasciitis and starting right tackle Morgan Moses was in and out of Sunday’s game after hurting his knee. Reserve tackle Max Mitchell was evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter, but cleared to return.

Rodgers’ first interception came early in the second quarter when Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau beat backup left tackle Carter Warren to tip a screen pass intended for Davante Adams and caught by Bills lineman Jordan Phillips.

Warren didn’t make much of an attempt to block A.J. Epenesa, who sacked Rodgers for a 2-yard loss in the end zone to put the Bills up 9-0.

The Jets went 0 for 5 on third down with Rodgers in the game and failed on a 4th-and-1 at the Buffalo 24 in the first quarter.

Rodgers threw more interceptions Sunday (two) than he had in his previous eight games (one). His underthrown pass to Allen Lazard on third-and-19 in the third quarter was picked off by Benford, and Rodgers took a 15-yard penalty for shoving the Bills cornerback out of bounds at the end of a 24-yard return to midfield.

“I don’t think I hit or pushed him very hard,” said Rodgers, who had never been flagged for unnecessary roughness before, but did receive a 15-yard facemask penalty during a 2017 playoff game while playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Ulbrich defended Rodgers, by saying “he was going to erase a mistake. He was busting his butt over there.”

The Jets committed 16 penalties in total, their most in a game over the past six seasons, for 120 yards. Defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and Micheal Clemons had unnecessary roughness penalties on consecutive plays in the red zone before one Bills touchdown.

“It’s frustrating, it’s embarrassing, it’s maddening. It’s all of that,” Ulbrich said. “Obviously, I have not communicated that well enough, the impact of some of these penalties. You have to do what’s right for the team instead of what’s right for you in those moments. And we are losing touch with that.”

The Bills blew the game open by scoring three touchdowns over a 5:01 span, the last coming after Garrett Wilson lost a fumble on the first snap from scrimmage after James Cook scored on a 1-yard run.

One of the few positives: Wilson became the first Jets receiver to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. He led the offense with 66 yards on seven receptions and scored on a 9-yard catch.

“The effort, I thought, was pretty good,” Rodgers said of the Jets’ performance. “The execution wasn’t very good.”

