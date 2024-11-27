Raiders head to Kansas City trying to replicate Christmas Day upset, this time on Black Friday

Las Vegas (2-9) at Kansas City (10-1) Friday, 3 p.m. EST, Prime Video BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 13. Against…

Las Vegas (2-9) at Kansas City (10-1)

Friday, 3 p.m. EST, Prime Video

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 13.

Against the spread: Raiders 4-7, Chiefs 5-6.

Series record: Chiefs lead 74-55-2.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Raiders 27-20 on Oct. 27 in Las Vegas.

Last week: Raiders lost to Broncos 29-19, Chiefs beat Panthers 30-27.

Raiders offense: overall (28), rush (32), pass (16), scoring (26).

Raiders defense: overall (14), rush (15), pass (12), scoring (29).

Chiefs offense: overall (14), rush (18), pass (12), scoring (10).

Chiefs defense: overall (4), rush (3), pass (18), scoring (9).

Turnover differential: Raiders: minus-17, Chiefs: minus-5.

Raiders player to watch

The Raiders were left searching for a starting QB after Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone in last week’s loss to Denver. Aidan O’Connell will start and comes off the injured list following a broken thumb on his right hand Oct. 20. The Raiders also could have gone with Desmond Ridder, who was signed off the Arizona practice squad on Oct. 22, but O’Connell had recaptured the starting job before he was injured.

Chiefs players to watch

TE Noah Gray has caught two touchdown passes in each of the past two games, rewarding Kansas City after it gave him a long-term deal at the start of the season. Gray has benefitted from the attention that is drawn by fellow TE Travis Kelce and WR DeAndre Hopkins, who has made a big impact since his arrival in a trade with the Titans.

Key matchup

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against Raiders DE Maxx Crosby. The two have a unique relationship built upon a foundation of trash talk and mutual admiration. Mahomes has admittedly struggled for much of the season, but he threw for 269 yards and three scores last week at Carolina. Crosby also has struggled and does not have a sack in four straight games.

Key injuries

Raiders RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable and RB Zamir White (quadriceps) is doubtful. Las Vegas also will be without CBs Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (ankle). … The Chiefs could have RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle) for the first time since Week 2 and DE Charles Omenihu (ACL) for the first time this season. TE Peyton Hendershot (calf) was placed on IR this week and LB Cam Jones missed practice time with an illness. Fill-in K Spencer Shrader (hamstring) could be replaced by Matt Wright for the game.

Series notes

The Chiefs have won seven of the past eight in the long-simmering feud between AFC West rivals, though the one defeat was a tough one to swallow. Las Vegas beat the Chiefs on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium last season. In fact, the Raiders’ only two wins in the series going back to October 2017 have come on the road, the other a 40-32 victory on Oct. 11, 2020.

Stats and stuff

The Raiders have lost seven straight since beating the Browns on Sept. 29, when they improved to 2-2. … Las Vegas has not had more than 369 yards in a game this season. … The Raiders were just 4 of 14 on third down in last week’s loss to the Broncos. … Las Vegas has a sack in 29 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. … Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers had 10 catches for 121 yards last week against the Broncos. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. … TE Brock Bowers has passed Amari Cooper for the Raiders rookie record with 74 catches this season. He has more catches through the first 11 games of a season than any Raiders player and needs 34 to break Darren Waller’s season record set in 2020. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid has won at least 10 games in 19 seasons, one shy of Bill Belichick and Don Shula for the NFL record. … Kelce has 11,897 yards receiving, passing Antonio Gates for third most by a TE. Jason Witten is next with 13,046. … Mahomes has thrown 237 touchdown passes, tied with Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the Chiefs record. … Mahomes is coming off his 41st game with at least three TD passes. He is 33-8 in those games. … Hopkins has three TD catches in his first five games for Kansas City. … Chiefs K Spencer Shrader is 3 for 3 on field goals and 6 for 6 on extra points while filling in for injured K Harrison Butker. That includes the 31-yard game-winner last week against Carolina.

Fantasy tip

Having O’Connell at QB for Las Vegas might tempt some to sit Bowers, but the Chiefs have been lousy at defending tight ends all season. He should be just as productive as usual with O’Connell throwing to him.

