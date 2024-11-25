Panthers’ close call against Chiefs has coach Dave Canales excited about the direction of the team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There are no moral victories in professional sports. However the Carolina Panthers’ ability to take the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There are no moral victories in professional sports.

However the Carolina Panthers’ ability to take the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire on Sunday before losing 30-27 on a walk-off field goal has first-year coach Dave Canales excited about the direction of his team.

And he has a right to be.

The Panthers (3-8) have come a long way since losing their first two games by a combined 73-13 margin.

Canales said that while players were sick to their stomachs in the locker room after the game for “letting an opportunity slip away,” he added that he believes they can “feel what is happening” in the organization and likes the team’s fight.

“We are becoming us,” Canales said. “We’re becoming a style of football that we want to pride ourselves on. We took care of the football. Defensively, we got after it … I think that the guys can feel what we’re trying to get done philosophically.”

Canales even gave his players the day off on Monday, something that usually only happens after wins.

A big reason for the team’s improvement in recent weeks is the play of quarterback Bryce Young.

Young made big plays at crucial times, leading the Panthers back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to tie the game before Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes.

Young finished 21 of 35 for 263 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers.

Breaking with his custom over the past few weeks, Canales immediately said Young will be the team’s starter next Sunday against Tampa Bay.

“I just saw him playing decisive and it comes with confidence in knowing his guys are going to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there,” Canales said. “You saw a bunch of back foot throws where he knew somebody was coming open and the anticipation, all that comes from the chemistry just building over these weeks. I was really excited to see some of those things come alive.”

Still, Young is just 4-18 as an NFL starter, and Canales stopped short of saying the 2023 No. 1 overall pick has what it takes to be the team’s franchise quarterback.

“That’s really far in the future,” Canales said. “Right now, I’m just looking to build off this week, have another solid week of practice, bring the guys back together and just attack the basics, the fundamentals right now.”

What’s working

Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum has given an immediate boost to the Panthers pass rush since coming off injured reserve. Carolina has had seven sacks in Wonnum’s two starts, including five on Sunday against Patrick Mahomes. Carolina had only 10 sacks in nine games without Wonnum.

Wonnum has two sacks and a forced fumble, and his presence has helped take pressure of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

“He’s a pro’s pro the way he prepares, how meticulous he is about his rush plan, just learning the different players he’s playing against and just how focused and intentional he is in his practice and preparation and it shows up on game day,” Canales said.

What needs help

The Panthers secondary remains a major issue. Carolina allowed Mahomes to carve them up, completing 27 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Carolina has now allowed 21 passing touchdowns, which ranks near the bottom of the league.

Stock up

Veteran wide receiver David Moore saw increased playing time with rookie Jalen Coker a game-time scratch. Moore responded with a team-high six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Moore has the trust of Canales after playing for him last season in Tampa Bay.

Stock down

Cornerback Dane Jackson failed to tackle Mahomes on his big 33-yard run that set up the winning field goal.

Injuries

Rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after suffering a neck injury and having to be carted off the field on a backboard. Sanders had the use of all of his extremities, the team said. It’s too early to know if he’ll play in Week 13.

Key number

7 — If the Panthers lose Sunday it’ll mark the seventh straight season they’ve finished with a losing record under owner David Tepper. Carolina has not been to the postseason since Tepper bought the team from Jerry Richardson in 2018.

Next steps

The Panthers host Tampa Bay and former Carolina QB Baker Mayfield on Sunday. Mayfield beat the Panthers twice last season, gaining a measure of revenge after being cut by Carolina midway through the 2022 season. Mayfield is 3-0 against the Panthers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.