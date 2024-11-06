Giants linebacker Brian Burns says playing the Panthers has no added meaning for him

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns won’t be looking to prove anything to his old teammates…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns won’t be looking to prove anything to his old teammates when New York faces the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Germany in a matchup of 2-7 teams.

Burns spent five years with the Panthers after being taken in the first round of the 2019 draft. He established himself as one of the top edge rushers in the game and a key leader of the Carolina defense.

For a time, the 26-year-old former Florida State star felt his career would be played entirely in North Carolina.

Things changed in his final two years as the Panthers continued to lose and started trading away key players such as running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver DJ Moore and defensive tackle Vernon Butler.

While Burns had 46 sacks in his five seasons, he was moved to the Giants in March for a second-round pick in the 2024 draft and a fifth-round choice next year.

“Like I said, business is business,” Burns said Wednesday after the Giants practiced for their game in Munich. “Business happened. I’m happy where I am. I’m blessed.”

Burns has played well for the Giants despite dealing with a nagging groin injury since the third game. He has five sacks, 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and has been improving steadily after getting off to a slow start.

Burns said he never asked to be traded after Carolina went 2-15 in 2023.

Burns was optimistic about coming to New York. The Giants had made the playoffs in 2022 under first-year coach Brian Daboll, but stumbled last season, finishing 6-11. Adding Burns, drafting receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick and getting quarterback Daniel Jones healthy after knee surgery gave him hope.

Instead, the Giants have struggled to score this season. They will have a bye after this weekend. Fellow outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to return after the bye.

Burns said it’s hard to compare the Panthers and Giants. It’s two different teams with different circumstances and variables.

Burns said he didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to a lot of people after being traded in the offseason. He still talks with some current and former Panthers such as linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive back Jaycee Horn, San Francisco defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu.

