Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 12

Prime fantasy plays are all around in Week 12 of the NFL season. These options can help as we near the fantasy playoffs.

Quarterbacks

Start: Bo Nix, Broncos at Raiders

Nix is mounting a strong campaign for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, as he’s led the Broncos to a winning record behind his clutch play. Just last week, he had his best outing yet, throwing four TD.

Other locks:

—Lamar Jackson at Chargers

—Jayden Daniels vs Cowboys

—Kyler Murray at Seattle

—Justin Herbert vs Baltimore

Avoid: Anthony Richardson, Colts vs Lions

Yes, Anthony Richardson is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing for a TD and rushing for two against the Jets. The Lions, his opponent this week, have been steamrolling opposing QBs as of late, and Richardson isn’t likely to buck that trend.

Running backs

Start: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants vs Buccaneers

Tracy has taken over Devin Singletary’s role as lead back in New York. Averaging almost 20 touches over his previous three games before the bye, Tracy has been a bright spot for the Giants offense, scoring in two of those three games. With Daniel Jones getting benched this week in favor of Tommy DeVito, the Giants offense could get a spark, and Tracy may be leaned on heavily in the transition. The matchup with the Buccaneers this week is a top-10 pairing for opposing RBs too.

Other locks:

—Joe Mixon vs Titans

—Kenneth Walker vs Cardinals

—Josh Jacobs vs 49ers

—Brian Robinson Jr., vs Cowboys

Avoid: Rico Dowdle, Cowboys at Commanders

Dowdle is the lead back for the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb can maintain fantasy relevance with Cooper Rush under center, as seen in Week 11, but the running game has struggled. Opposing defenses have focused on stopping the run, as the Texans did on Monday night. Dowdle was limited to just 34 yards on 12 touches, and even though the matchup this week with Washington looks OK, Dowdle’s upside is middling at best.

Wide receivers

Start: Josh Downs, Colts vs Lions

It doesn’t matter who’s playing QB for Indianapolis, Josh Downs is going to produce. Downs has scored and/or surpassed 60 yards receiving in seven of his past eight games. Downs makes it easy for anyone under center to throw the ball to where he’s going to be and rely that he’ll be there. Even though Anthony Richardson isn’t a desired start for me this week, Downs is an every week start, regardless of the matchup.

Other locks:

—AJ Brown at Rams

—Tyreek Hill vs Patriots

—DK Metcalf vs Cardinals

—CeeDee Lamb at Commanders

Avoid: Jakobi Meyers, Raiders vs Broncos

Meyers, along with Brock Bowers, is one of the top two options in the Raiders passing game. In Week 11, he had a five combined rushes and catches for 48 yards against a stout Miami secondary. He faces an even tougher matchup versus a Denver team that has the best secondary going into Week 12, so all bets are off.

Tight ends

Start: Jonnu Smith, Dolphins vs Patriots

Smith had six receptions for 101 yards and two TDs in Week 11. The matchup with New England is so-so, but Smith is cemented as a major part of Miami’s current offensive scheme.

Other locks:

—Travis Kelce at Panthers

—Trey McBride at Seattle

—Brock Bowers vs Broncos

—Will Dissly vs Ravens

Avoid: Isaiah Likely, Ravens at Chargers

Likely led the Ravens with 75 yards on four catches in Week 11. Don’t get too excited though, as Likely hadn’t even reached the 50-yard mark in any game since Week 1. With several capable pass catchers to compete with, including fellow TE Mark Andrews, Likely isn’t a likely candidate to have a repeat performance this week.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

