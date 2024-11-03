Chuba Hubbard runs for 2 TDs, Young leads winning drive as Panthers beat Saints 23-22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard scored on a 16-yard run with 2:18 left and the Carolina Panthers snapped a…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard scored on a 16-yard run with 2:18 left and the Carolina Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the New Orleans Saints 23-22 on Sunday.

Bryce Young completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards a touchdown to improve to 1-3 against the Saints in his career. Coach Dave Canales would not say after the game if Young would start next Sunday against the New York Giants in Munich.

Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers (2-7) got big games from a pair of rookies as tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders caught four passes for 87 yards and wide receiver Xavier Legette had his fourth touchdown of the season to avenge an embarrassing 47-10 Week 1 loss to their division foes.

Alvin Kamara had 215 yards from scrimmage for the Saints (2-7), who have lost seven straight. Kamara carried 29 times for 155 yards and caught six passes for 60 yards.

Derek Carr struggled in his return to action after missing the last three games with an oblique injury, finishing 18 of 31 for 236 yards with one touchdown pass.

It didn’t help that Saints receiving leader Chris Olave left with a concussion in the first quarter. He was taken to the hospital for observation before being discharged to return home with the team. Olave took a hit from Panthers safety Xavier Woods while trying to make a catch over the middle in the first quarter. He had the use of all of his extremities, according to the team.

With Carolina down five and facing a third-and-10, Young found Legette over the middle for a 26-yard strike on the go-ahead drive. Demario Davis was flagged for pass interference on the next throw to Sanders. giving the Panthers another first down.

Hubbard then ripped up the middle for his second score of the game.

The Saints had a chance to win with a field goal in the final two minutes, but the Panthers defense stiffened, with Jadeveon Clowney making a big sack on second down. Dane Jackson broke up a Carr’s fourth-and-four pass along the left sideline to Cedrick Wilson to seal it.

Injuries

Saints: Along with Olave, center Lucas Patrick left in the second half with a calf injury.

Panthers: Legette returned from a hand injury to finish the game.

Up next

Saints: Host Falcons next Sunday.

Panthers: Travel to Munich to face the New York Giants on Sunday.

