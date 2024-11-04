Cardinals add linebacker Baron Browning in a trade with Broncos, bolstering the team’s pass rush

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to acquire linebacker Baron Browning from the Denver Broncos on Monday, bolstering the team’s pass rush…

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to acquire linebacker Baron Browning from the Denver Broncos on Monday, bolstering the team’s pass rush ahead of the trade deadline.

The Cardinals will send a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Broncos. The deal is pending a physical.

The 25-year-old Browning is in his fourth NFL season after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He has 9 1/2 career sacks, though he hasn’t had one this season. The Cardinals have several other key players from Ohio State, including left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Browning has played in just five games this year, missing time because of a foot injury.

The Cardinals (5-4) are on a three-game winning streak, pushing them into first place in the NFC West. Arizona’s pass rush has been a sore spot for much of the season, though the defense did have six sacks in Sunday’s 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears.

