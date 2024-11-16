Browns place rookie Mike Hall Jr. on injured reserve. LT Wills downgraded to out with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least four games with a knee injury sustained during an indoor practice drill this week.

Also, the Browns downgraded tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out with a knee injury for Sunday’s game at New Orleans.

The move came days after Wills said he made a “business decision” by not playing in a game last month against Baltimore because his surgically repaired knee wasn’t right. Coach Kevin Stefanski later said Wills, a first-round pick in 2020, used a “poor choice of words” in explaining his choice to sit out.

Wills was replaced in the starting lineup by Dawand Jones. Wills was listed on the team’s injury report this week but as a “full” participant.

Hall got hurt on Thursday when the Browns (2-7), who were coming off their bye week, practiced in their fieldhouse ahead of their game at the Superdome. Stefanski did not say if Hall needs surgery.

It’s been a challenging first season for Hall, who was suspended five games by the NFL following a domestic violence arrest in August. The 21-year-old later pleaded his case down to disorderly conduct.

The Browns selected Hall in the second round of this year’s draft and were expected to give him more playing time over the final eight games. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Hall was likely going to get some snaps at end.

The team also elevated wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the practice squad and signed defensive tackle Sam Kamara and defensive end Elerson Smith to the active roster.

