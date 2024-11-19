Acrobatic pick offered proof that Steelers rookie LB Payton Wilson’s learning curve is speeding up

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Payton Wilson could have played it safe, but where’s the fun in that? The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie…

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linebacker saw Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill sprinting toward him and knew what was coming. Wilson figures the Steelers scout team had run the same play “100 times” in practice.

And every single time, Wilson overplayed the pass route, trying his best to stay in front of whomever it was impersonating Hill on a given play.

“It’s practice, so you want it to be perfect,” Wilson said.

Yet when the moment of truth arrived last Sunday afternoon, with Pittsburgh nurturing a fragile five-point fourth-quarter lead and the Ravens poised to seize momentum after a turnover, Wilson did the opposite. Rather than make sure Hill didn’t get behind him, Wilson tried to match Hill stride for stride.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson trusted his teammate, lofting a rainbow down the left sideline that seemed to nestle gently in Hill’s awaiting arms.

The ball didn’t stay there long. In one fluid motion, Wilson rolled on top of Hill and ripped it away with his right hand for his first career pick, one that helped Pittsburgh eventually escape with an 18-16 victory.

“I took a chance because I kind of wanted to make a play in a big-time moment,” Wilson said. “It worked out.”

Like just about everything else has for Wilson since the Steelers selected the former North Carolina State star last spring, when the Butkus Award winner slid to the third round because of concerns about his injury history, including a report that he didn’t have an ACL in his right knee.

The 24-year-old says he does indeed have his ACL despite tearing the ligament twice, once in high school and again before his freshman year with the Wolfpack. Not that it matters, ACL or no ACL, Wilson has given the Steelers a third down linebacker who has the speed (he ran a 4.4 40 at the NFL combine) to more than hold his own when he drops back in coverage.

Watching up in the coach’s box as Wilson swung momentum back in Pittsburgh’s direction, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin nodded as the football IQ that drew the Steelers to Wilson in the first place manifested itself on the field when his team absolutely needed it.

“When you see that happen, you’re happy for him because you know it’s coming together for him,” Austin said. “The game makes sense.”

And during the rare times it doesn’t, Wilson makes it a point to ask around until he figures it out.

Facing a short week for the first time as a pro, Wilson pulled aside All-Pro teammate T.J. Watt looking for tips on how to get his body ready to play twice in just over 96 hours when the first-place Steelers (8-2) travel to Cleveland (2-8) on Thursday.

During meetings, Wilson is constantly prodding in search of information and an advantage. Rather than rely on his own considerable talent, Wilson is not above challenging himself and even changing something that’s been working for him in search of a more efficient and effective way to go about his job.

“He doesn’t go on like, ‘OK, I’m going to get on and do this (my) way,’” veteran inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. “He wants to understand why and he’s very humble, so he just asks whatever he feels like he needs to ask.”

Wilson’s arrival means that for the first time in a long time, Pittsburgh has quality depth at inside linebacker. Roberts and Patrick Queen give the Steelers experience and steady hands on early downs while Wilson’s athleticism and versatility make him valuable, particularly in passing situations.

Though Wilson’s playing time has varied depending on the opponent — he’s played anywhere from 13 to 44 snaps through 10 games — his presence inside the team facility has not. He is not interested in doing “the bare minimum” as longtime defensive tackle Cam Heyward put it.

It helps to have a locker right next to Roberts and Queen, who have embraced their mentorship of Wilson.

“They’re just so smart,” Wilson said. “There’s no egos in our room. So it’s super cool to see that they help me out.”

It’s telling of the tightness of the group that Roberts and Queen were among the first people to celebrate with Wilson after the biggest play of his still-young career.

Asked if he was surprised by how Wilson made an incredibly difficult pick look incredibly easy, Roberts raised his eyebrows in surprise.

“How tall is this man?” Roberts asked of his 6-foot-4 teammate.” What did he run at the combine? Exactly. He’s got all the attributes to make that play. And he works his (tail) off too.”

