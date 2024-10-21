Titans still committed to evaluating QB Will Levis despite 1-5 start to season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Brian Callahan has been on coaching staffs in their first seasons with a new…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Brian Callahan has been on coaching staffs in their first seasons with a new NFL team and knows how challenging that can be.

Now he’s experiencing it himself desperately searching for a right tackle and evaluating a second-year quarterback in a new offense.

At 1-5, the Titans are off to their worst start since 2015 when Ken Whisenhunt was fired after a 1-6 start to his second season. Tennessee visits Detroit (5-2) on Sunday with the Titans already 11 1/2-point underdogs according to BetMGM.

“Having gone through those experiences give me the hope that one, I can handle it and, two I’ve seen it before,” Callahan said Monday. “So I have at least some roadmap to what that might look like and how to get out of it. But there’s challenges that come in the start of every program, and we’ve not done a good enough job of handling some of those all the way around. And we have to find a way to to do those better.”

The Titans also are committed to finding out what they have in Will Levis. General manager Ran Carthon traded up to No. 33 overall to draft Levis out of Kentucky in his first draft with Tennessee in 2023. Levis is just 4-10 as a starter, getting credit for the Titans’ lone win this season in Miami with backup Mason Rudolph playing the final three quarters. Callahan said owner Amy Adams Strunk understood the plan to evaluate Levis throughout the season.

Levis was scratched from Tennessee’s 34-10 loss in Buffalo with the sprained right AC joint in his throwing shoulder that he played through in a loss to Indianapolis that kept the Titans winless at home at 0-3. But the fans clamoring to see Rudolph saw him intercepted once and losing one of three fumbles.

“We’re not in a great spot record-wise, and the injury doesn’t help,” Callahan said. “The minute he’s back healthy, the intent is for him to continue to play and hopefully that’s sooner rather than later.”

What’s working

The defense needs more sacks and takeaways, but it keeps giving the offense time and opportunities to win. The unit forced Buffalo into three straight three-and-outs to open the game, helping Tennessee take a 10-0 lead. The Titans still lead the NFL in allowing the fewest yards at 277.2 total yards per game. Josh Allen threw enough to drop them to third overall against the pass, though they’re still giving up just 166.7 yards through the air.

What needs help

The offense. Switching quarterbacks didn’t help the Titans stay on the field or score points in the second half. They also gave up three more sacks. They rank ahead of only Cleveland for total yards per game (259.2), last averaging just 145.8 yards passing and were routed for the second time this season.

Stock up

K Nick Folk. He just keeps meeting his own standard, extending his NFL record streak to 80 consecutive field goals made on attempts under 40 yards. He also made his 18th straight field goal for the fifth-longest streak of his career.

Stock down

Can anyone play right tackle? The Titans tried Nicholas Petit-Frere the first four games, then benched the third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2022 for Leroy Watson IV in a loss to Indianapolis. The Titans started Jaelyn Duncan against Buffalo as the third different starter. He lasted four snaps before hurting a hamstring. Petit-Frere replaced him.

Watson and John Ojukwu will get a chance to fight for the job as the Titans look on the roster for someone who can play that spot. They’ll also look outside the team if necessary.

Injuries

Duncan is out this week with his hamstring injury. Callahan said RB Tyjae Spears might be back after missing last week with an injured hamstring. Levis will be checked Wednesday, but might miss another week with the shoulder hurt Sept. 30 in Miami.

Key number

12 — The number of the Titans’ turnovers. With three takeaways, only the Raiders have a worse turnover margin in the NFL.

Next steps

Win a game. Quickly. Their best bet is likely Nov. 3, hosting New England (1-6). Then it’s back on the road with Tennessee playing five of seven away from home.

The Titans’ playoff chances have dropped to just 5% with the franchise closer to being eliminated from playoff contention and their first top five draft pick since 2017.

