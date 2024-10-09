Sports on TV for Oct. 14 – 20

Adv12 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 14 COLLEGE GOLF 9 a.m. GOLF — The…

Adv12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Oct. 14

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

TBA

FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 2

8 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 1

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 1

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets

ESPN2 — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets ( MNF with Peyton and Eli)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team Caffey, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

Tuesday, Oct. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Memphis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Troy at S. Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St.

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 2

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at St. Louis

10 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:20 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: Mexico vs. U.S., Guadalajara, Mexico

_____

Wednesday, Oct. 16

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at Arizona St.

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea

MLB BASEBALL

TBA

FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Buffalo at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Colorado

TRUTV — Boston at Colorado

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 3

_____

Thursday, Oct. 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Marshall

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia at Florida St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea

MLB BASEBALL

TBA

FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4

5 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Denver at New Orleans

_____

Friday, Oct. 18

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

5:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

8 p.m.

FOX — Oregon at Purdue

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at BYU

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea

MLB BASEBALL

TBA

FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 4 (If Necessary)

_____

Saturday, Oct. 19

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Nebraska at Indiana

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — Colorado at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Nebraska at Ohio St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City

_____

Sunday, Oct. 20

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Penn at Cornell

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

3 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Pittsburgh

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

TBA

FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — New England vs. Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Houston at Green Bay

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Miami at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, Carolina at Washington

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish Primera Division: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.