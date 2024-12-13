Sean McVay’s Rams are on a roll toward the playoffs after 2 big wins in a 5-day stretch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams beat a current Super Bowl contender and last year’s NFC champions in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams beat a current Super Bowl contender and last year’s NFC champions in a five-day span, and they did it in two games so different that they scarcely looked like the same sport.

But after scoring six touchdowns to outlast Buffalo 44-42 and kicking four field goals to beat San Francisco 12-6 in this memorable short week, the Rams (8-6) firmly control their destiny in the NFC West.

With seven wins in nine games, Los Angeles has nearly caught the Seahawks (8-5), who will visit SoFi Stadium next month after the Rams beat them in overtime in Seattle last month. The Rams are also looming in the NFC wild-card race, right behind Washington (8-5).

Coach Sean McVay will have plenty to dissect about his defense’s struggles against the Bills and his offense’s woes in Santa Clara, but the scoreboard reflects his overall optimism about the Rams’ direction.

“It says a lot about our team to be able to figure out different ways,” McVay said Monday. “Would you like to be able to put together complete performances where we play well on offense, on defense and the kicking game? Yeah, of course, but the enemy has a say, and this league is difficult. What I do like is that our team plays off of each other well enough to ultimately be able to find a way, and I think there is something to be said for learning how to be able to win, especially with the youth of this group.”

The Rams went into their bye week at 1-4, and a team that didn’t get above .500 this season until last weekend now has a chance to reach the playoffs for the sixth time in McVay’s eight years in charge.

What’s not so encouraging is their profound struggles on each side of the ball in successive weeks.

Against the Bills, Los Angeles gave up 445 yards. Against the 49ers, Los Angeles didn’t score a touchdown while gaining 302 yards — but just 94 in the first three quarters.

On the bright side offensively, the Rams have established a steady ground game with a healthy offensive line and Kyren Williams, who has rushed for 299 yards and three TDs in the past three games. That line also didn’t allow Matthew Stafford to be sacked in the Rams’ last two wins.

What’s working

Nose tackle Kobie Turner was at his game-wrecking best, recording two sacks and five tackles. He also applied the pressure that led to Brock Purdy’s overthrow and Darious Williams’ interception in the fourth quarter. Turner is already an elite defensive lineman in his second NFL season, even drawing double teams just as Aaron Donald did for years.

What needs help

The offense that was so effective against Buffalo was poor in the Santa Clara rain, driving into Niners territory only once in the first three quarters. The unit then struggled in the red zone, failing to score a touchdown on three drives inside the Niners 11 in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles remains in the bottom half of the NFL in red-zone touchdown efficiency.

Stock up

Tight end Tyler Higbee is expected to make his season debut next weekend against the Jets, McVay said. The most productive tight end in Rams history tore ligaments in his knee during last season’s playoff loss in Detroit, but the nine-year veteran returned to practice last month. Tight ends Colby Parkinson and Hunter Long combined for four catches at San Francisco.

Stock down

Cooper Kupp didn’t have a reception for only the third time in his NFL career. That wasn’t the Super Bowl 56 MVP’s fault, McVay said, instead pointing to several factors that kept the ball out of his hands on three targets — two on the opening drive. Stafford completed only 16 passes in the South Bay rain, and just eight went to wideouts.

“(Kupp) contributed in other ways,” McVay said. “I thought he had some key blocks at the point of attack. He did have a way of impacting the game, but when you only throw for 160 yards, there were some reasons.”

McVay cited his own play-calling, the rain and LA’s 4-for-15 struggles on third down as limitations on Kupp’s performance. The Rams must keep Kupp involved and diversify their passing attack beyond Puka Nacua to have much chance against top defenses in the postseason.

Injuries

OLB Nick Hampton is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Key number

8-1 — McVay’s record in Thursday games on short rest.

Next steps

The Rams will be rested for a potential trap game at the New York Jets on Dec. 22. They can’t afford to overlook an opponent playing out the string before LA’s visits from NFC West rivals Arizona and Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.