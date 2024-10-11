Sports on TV for Oct. 12 – 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Oct. 12 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Oct. 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

Noon

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motut Petit le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motut Petit le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — South Carolina at Alabama

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest (Command Center)

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers

CBSSN — UAB at Army

CW — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

ESPN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Missouri at UMass

ESPNU — Toledo at Buffalo

FOX — Washington at Iowa

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama (Command Center)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

CBS — Penn St. at Southern Cal

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming

ESPN — California at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at UCF

FS1 — Purdue at Illinois

NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

TRUTV — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio at Cent. Michigan

FOX — Arizona at BYU

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Tennessee

ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU

FS1 — Washington St. at Fresno St.

TRUTV — Air Force at New Mexico

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at LSU

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Nevada

NBC — Ohio St. at Oregon

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at NC State

ESPNU — Marshall at Georgia Southern

FOX — Iowa St. at West Virginia

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at UCLA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Colorado

ESPN2 — Idaho at Montana St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Hawaii

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Martin presented by SEVIIN (originally Lake Hartwell), Alexander City, Ala.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Third Round, Le Golf National, Paris

Noon

ESPNEWS — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Third Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National, Paris

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group A, Zagreb, Croatia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Poland vs. Portugal, Group A, Warsaw, Poland

9 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Bay FC

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinals

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, Oct. 13

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 5, Palm Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Exhibition: Michigan St. at N. Michigan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at Tennessee

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kentucky

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

3 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Southern Cal

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National, Paris

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:15 p.m.

FOX— N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at TBD, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at New York

NBATV — 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Chicago, London, 9:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Houston at New England, Washington at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Green Bay, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Cleveland at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Denver, Pittsburgh at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Atlanta at Carolina

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. England, Group F, Helsinki, Finland

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group G, Linz, Austria

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Seattle at Utah

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Juventus (Taped)

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 2

