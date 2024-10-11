Sports on TV for Oct. 12 – 13

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Oct. 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
Noon
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motut Petit le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
6 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motut Petit le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — South Carolina at Alabama
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest (Command Center)
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers
CBSSN — UAB at Army
CW — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
ESPN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Missouri at UMass
ESPNU — Toledo at Buffalo
FOX — Washington at Iowa
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama (Command Center)
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
CBS — Penn St. at Southern Cal
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming
ESPN — California at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at UCF
FS1 — Purdue at Illinois
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
TRUTV — San Jose St. at Colorado St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio at Cent. Michigan
FOX — Arizona at BYU
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Tennessee
ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU
FS1 — Washington St. at Fresno St.
TRUTV — Air Force at New Mexico
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at LSU
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Nevada
NBC — Ohio St. at Oregon
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at NC State
ESPNU — Marshall at Georgia Southern
FOX — Iowa St. at West Virginia
9 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at UCLA
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas St. at Colorado
ESPN2 — Idaho at Montana St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Hawaii
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Martin presented by SEVIIN (originally Lake Hartwell), Alexander City, Ala.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Third Round, Le Golf National, Paris
Noon
ESPNEWS — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Third Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National, Paris
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group A, Zagreb, Croatia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Poland vs. Portugal, Group A, Warsaw, Poland
9 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Bay FC
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinal
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Semifinals
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final
_____
Sunday, Oct. 13
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 5, Palm Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: Michigan St. at N. Michigan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at Tennessee
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Kentucky
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
3 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Southern Cal
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National, Paris
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:15 p.m.
FOX— N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at TBD, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at New York
NBATV — 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Chicago, London, 9:30 a.m.
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Houston at New England, Washington at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Green Bay, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Cleveland at Philadelphia
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Denver, Pittsburgh at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Atlanta at Carolina
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. England, Group F, Helsinki, Finland
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group G, Linz, Austria
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Seattle at Utah
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Juventus (Taped)
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 2
