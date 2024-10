Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 14 CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE 1 p.m. CBSSN — Ottawa…

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Oct. 14

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

4:05 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2

7:35 p.m. p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 1

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, Game 1 (Datacast)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia at Atlanta

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets

ESPN — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets

ESPN2 — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Albania, Group E, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. France, Group B, Brussels

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team Caffey, Mesa, Ariz.

