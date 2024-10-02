Receiver Cooks out for Cowboys against Steelers, joining injured starters Parsons and Lawrence

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will miss the game against Pittsburgh with a knee injury, the…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will miss the game against Pittsburgh with a knee injury, the third starter set to be sidelined along with pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Coach Mike McCarthy declined Wednesday to get into details of the issue with Cooks’ knee. ESPN reported Cooks developed an infection following a procedure in New York after Dallas’ 20-15 victory over the Giants last week.

Cooks had another procedure to address the infection after returning to Dallas and could miss more than the game Sunday night against the Steelers, according to ESPN, which cited anonymous sources.

The 31-year-old Cooks has been dealing with knee issues going back to training camp but hasn’t missed any time. His absence could lead to the debut of rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy, who has been inactive the first four weeks.

Cooks started each of the first four games along with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert. Second-year receiver Jalen Brooks or KaVontae Turpin could start, and both are likely to end up with more targets in Cooks’ absence.

Tolbert could end up with the biggest opportunity. The third-year player had career highs with six catches for 82 yards in a 44-19 loss to New Orleans in Week 2.

“I’m not even worried about feeling overwhelmed or trying to do too much,” said Tolbert, who has 13 catches for 160 yards. “I just go out there and be myself and play to my style of ball and I like what I give.”

Cooks is in his second season with the Cowboys as the No. 2 receiver behind Lamb. He has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Parsons hasn’t officially been ruled out but is expected to miss a game because of injury for the first time with the Cowboys after sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Giants.

Lawrence sustained a foot injury against the Giants, and will miss at least four games after going on injured reserve.

Rookie second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland could get his first career start at defensive end against the Steelers, and K.J. Henry could play five days after getting signed off Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Chauncey Golston, who is in his fourth season, started three games last season and had a sack against the Saints. Tyrus Wheat is on the 53-man roster but has been inactive the past two weeks.

“It is a great opportunity for others,” McCarthy said. “You never want to lose any of your guys, especially top guys. This is a great opportunity to show the quality of our football team. We’re excited about this.”

It appears two players who were out last week after getting injured in a 28-25 loss to Baltimore could be back.

Rookie cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and safety Markquese Bell (ankle) was a full participant.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.