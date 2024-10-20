Parker Washington sets Jaguars record with a 96-yard punt return for TD in London

LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville receiver Parker Washington scampered 96 yards for the longest punt return touchdown in Jaguars history, the…

LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville receiver Parker Washington scampered 96 yards for the longest punt return touchdown in Jaguars history, the feat coming Sunday against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

Washington turned at the goal line and did a “Nestea plunge” backward into the end zone. The touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion gave Jacksonville a 22-10 lead.

Washington, who was handling punt return duties for the injured Devin Duvernay, retreated to catch a 66-yard punt at the Jacksonville 4, went straight and then left to avoid two tacklers into open space. He cruised past punter Bryce Baringer at midfield and was in the clear.

“He was booming them, so I knew he could outkick the coverage,” Washington said. “I saw the opportunity and I was just like, ‘let’s be aggressive,’ and it paid off.”

The Jags won 32-16.

