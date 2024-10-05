Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Dolphins debut vs. Patriots after being activated from PUP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins activated Odell Beckham Jr. from the physically unable to perform list on…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins activated Odell Beckham Jr. from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, clearing the way for the veteran receiver to make his season debut Sunday at New England.

Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in May but missed the first four games of the season after having what he described as a “small cleanup” in his knee in the offseason.

He said going on the PUP list wasn’t what he wanted, but he ultimately made the best decision for the team.

“For me it was a selfless act,” Beckham said, “because if I’m not on the PUP list, I’m taking up a roster spot, which means I’m taking someone else’s job and I’m not doing anything. It’s not really a good feeling to have.”

He practiced for the first time on Thursday, hoping to get into game shape to help spark Miami’s struggling offense.

The Dolphins are averaging 11.3 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL, with 187.3 yards passing per game and 97.8 yards rushing. Four different quarterbacks have taken snaps for them because of injuries.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, said it was hard for him to watch from the sideline as the Dolphins struggled.

“I would have rathered us be 4-0 right now,” Beckham said, “and then I’d feel like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get in,’ instead of where we’re at and feeling like I should have been out there battling with them win, lose or draw.”

Coach Mike McDaniel said Beckham looked good in his first practice.

“It was exciting to see him operate within the offense,” McDaniel said Friday. “He did a good job yesterday, he looked good. But me, being Year 3 as a head coach, I temper my excitement. I try to see how he feels and looks today after a little workload and then be responsible for the team.”

McDaniel said Beckham likely would see a limited role Sunday, which would increase in his next game. The Dolphins have a bye week after their game against the Patriots, then travel to face the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins also re-signed quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad Saturday and elevated him, along with cornerback Nik Needham, to the active roster. Cornerback Cam Smith was ruled out.

