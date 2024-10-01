No Titans QB controversy with Callahan insisting Will Levis will get time to develop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan is doing his best to nip any talk of a quarterback…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan is doing his best to nip any talk of a quarterback controversy, saying he can’t wait to see Will Levis continue to grow in his second NFL season.

Callahan got his first victory Monday night 31-12 in Miami with backup Mason Rudolph replacing Levis after the second-year quarterback hurt his right, throwing shoulder.

Levis was hurt stretching the ball out trying to scramble for a first down and had pain in his shoulder trying to throw on the sideline.

“It’s hard to play starting quarterback because it’s hard to play quarterback in the NFL as everybody knows,” Callahan said Tuesday. “There does take some development. Guys make young player mistakes. You see it all across the league right now, and we’re going to find out everything about Will that we can.”

With the Titans (1-3) now going into a bye week, Callahan said he made the easy choice to protect Levis in a victory that was the franchise’s first since the 2023 regular-season finale. Callahan hopes Levis’ shoulder allows him to play Tennessee’s game after the bye.

That’s the only way for the 33rd pick overall in 2023 to keep growing. Callahan did make clear Levis has to keep showing improvement.

“He needs to play better for us,” Callahan said. “And at the end of the day, I believe that he will.”

What’s working

The defense remains the NFL’s stingiest in total yards per game allowed and against the pass. The Titans have allowed an average of 243.8 yards per game over the first four games. It’s the franchise’s third-best defensive start since 1970 through the first month and best since allowing 243.5 yards in 1990.

They also lead the NFL with 27 tackles for loss after having seven more in Miami.

What needs help

The offense. Yes, the Titans scored on seven drives with Rudolph entering the game and finished with their first game scoring at least 30 points since Jan. 2, 2022, also against Miami. But five drives ended with field goals instead of the end zone.

The Titans rank 29th in overall offense and 30th in passing. But they are in the middle of the NFL running the ball after they ran for 142 yards, letting the defense smother the Dolphins.

Stock up

K Nick Folk. The man who turns 40 on Nov. 5 made five field goals Monday night, including a career-best three over 50 yards at 53, 52 and 51. He has made all seven field goals and his extra points this season, quieting critics who thought the Titans messed up by not keeping rookie Brayden Narveson, who made a 59-yarder in the preseason.

Folk also set a career high with seven touchbacks on kickoffs.

Stock down

When Callahan says Levis has to keep improving, taking better care of the ball is the key. Levis had yet another interception and now has nine turnovers through four games. He’s tied with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson for most interceptions in the NFL with six.

That’s two more than Levis had in nine starts as a rookie.

Injuries

The Titans got their first victory since the end of the 2023 season even with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons sidelined by an injured left elbow.

Simmons said Tuesday he suffered the Tommy John ligament injury during a “friendly fire” situation. But Simmons said surgery was not recommended and he anticipates being back after the bye week.

Callahan said the Titans returned so late he didn’t have an injury update Tuesday when he met with reporters. But he said DL Keondre Coburn, who left early with a knee injury, could miss a game or two. OT Jaelyn Duncan was limited late last week, which sidelined him in Miami.

Key number

6 — The Titans have all of their AFC South games remaining once they return from their bye. And they have a leg up on Jacksonville (0-4) — the NFL’s only winless team.

Next steps

Self-scout and try to figure out how best to find the end zone more. The Titans hired Callahan to juice up the offense, and he had warned it would take a month to put the pieces together. That period now is over with the team having a bye.

Then the Titans play their first AFC South opponent on Oct. 13, hosting Indianapolis (2-2) with another second-year quarterback also struggling with turning the ball over and staying healthy.

