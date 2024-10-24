Live Radio
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 24, 2024, 6:54 PM

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — MINNESOTA: LB Blake Cashman, CB Akayleb Evans, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Dwight McGlothern, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, OT Walter Rouse, WB Brett Rypien. LOS ANGELES: DE Dejuan Johnson, DB Tre’Davious White, WR Jordan Whittington, RB Cody Schrader, DE Jonah Williams, QB Stetson Bennett.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up