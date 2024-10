New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at KANSAS CITY…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — NEW ORLEANS: LB Willie Gay Jr., TE Taysom Hill, LB Pete Werner, OL Cesar Ruiz, DT Kristian Boyd, DE Payton Turner, QB Spencer Rattler (emergency QB). KANSAS CITY: OL C.J. Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, DE Cameron Thomas.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.