Micah Parsons inactive for Cowboys while Steelers have depth issues at RB with Warren, Patterson out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons missed a game for the first time in his NFL career because of injury when he sat out Sunday night against Pittsburgh due to a high ankle sprain.

The Cowboys made Parsons inactive while he recovers from the ankle injury initially suffered in a win over the New York Giants on Sept. 26.

Dallas was also without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee). Both players were placed on injured reserve this week.

The Steelers were without reserve running backs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). Both players were inactive, leaving Pittsburgh thin behind starter Najee Harris. Aaron Shampklin was the primary backup behind Harris. Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) missed his second straight game, though Nick Herbig, who missed was limited during the week, was available.

Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson served as the emergency third quarterback for a fifth straight week. Wilson is recovering from a calf injury and while he took a step forward during practice in recent days, he was officially still listed as “limited” in the run-up to the game.

Quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Caelen Carson, running back Deuce Vaughn, defensive end K.J. Henry, offensive tackle Matt Waletzko and tight end John Stephens Jr. also were inactive for Dallas.

Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, guard Max Scharping and tight end MyCole Pruitt were also inactive for Pittsburgh.

