Horton activated for Houston Texans less than a year after being diagnosed with late-stage cancer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton was activated from the reserve/non-football injured list Saturday, less than a year after he was diagnosed with late-stage Hodgkin lymphoma.

Horton, who returned to practice Wednesday, was diagnosed with the cancer of the lymph nodes on Dec. 1. The 24-year-old announced that he was in remission in March.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said it was “awesome” to have him back at practice this week and raved about his attitude.

“The way he handled it and the mindset with which he handled it, he always still attacked it with a smile, he attacked it with a great attitude every single day,” Ryans said Wednesday. “Everything he went through, I can’t say Dylan had a bad day because he never showed it and that is just proof to everyone that no matter what we are going through … attacking it with the right mindset, a positive attitude really goes a long way and Dylan represents that.”

Horton was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft after playing collegiately at both New Mexico and TCU.

He appeared in 10 games last season and had 13 tackles, two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble. Horton had a season-high three tackles in a 21-16 win over Arizona last season.

