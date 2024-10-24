Giants coach Brian Daboll would like to build consistent success as the Steelers have enjoyed

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t need to be reminded how many times he…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t need to be reminded how many times he has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in his coaching career.

His 18th game against the Steelers (5-2) and his first as a head coach will take place on Monday night when the Giants (2-5) try to snap a two-game losing streak and start to turn things around in a game at Pittsburgh.

Daboll admits he looks at the Steelers and sees a model of consistency, starting with coach Mike Tomlin, who is in his 18th season and still has not had a losing record. And he followed two Hall of Famers, Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher.

“Different faces, but the same meeting relative to the toughness that that team plays with, the grit that they play with, how they control the line of scrimmage on both sides, run the football, use the action game,” Daboll said Thursday. “Defensively, it’s just plug and play.”

It’s a model Daboll would love to build with the Giants. He led them to the playoffs in his first season in 2022, but the past two years have been a struggle. New York was 6-11 in 2023 and is struggling so far this season, especially coming off an 28-3 loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles and former teammate Saquon Barkley.

It created the feeling that Daboll was on the hot seat along with general manager Joe Schoen, who also was hired in 2022.

Co-owner John Mara put that rumor to rest Wednesday night after the screening of the film: “The Duke, The Giant Life of Wellington Mara” in New York. It chronicled the life of his father, whose 81-year career ended with his death in 2005.

“Obviously, we’re all very disappointed with where we are right now,” Mara said. “But I’m going to say one thing, we are not making any changes this season, and I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason, either.”

Mara would not discuss players or groups until after the season.

Daboll avoided saying much about the vote of confidence on Thursday.

“I think you focus on what you can control, and I’ve said this numerous times, we have a very good communication process, a good relationship,” he said of ownership. “Again, nobody’s happy about the results or the record, but the communication and the process and the people, I believe in them.”

And he wouldn’t mind seeing his team play more like the Steelers, who have had 14 winning seasons and three .500 seasons in Tomlin’s tenure.

“Well coached, play tough, play physical, have a style that they play with, and then the atmosphere is one of the best when you go there and play at their stadium. Tough place to play and a very tough opponent,” he added.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones likes what Mara said.

“I think that’s important,” Jones said Thursday after practice. “I think right now we’re focused on playing Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Steelers and winning this game. That’s the most important thing on all our minds. Obviously, Mr. Mara’s job and Dabs’ job, Joe’s job is very different than mine. My job is to get ready to win the game, so that’s what I’m focused on.”

