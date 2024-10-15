Cooper to the rescue. Bills GM Beane alters course by adding receiver following offseason purge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Everybody Eats” spread-the-ball offensive motto in Buffalo was quaint while it lasted. And it…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Everybody Eats” spread-the-ball offensive motto in Buffalo was quaint while it lasted.

And it was naive, perhaps, to believe Bills general manager Brandon Beane would not attempt to upgrade his young, patchwork roster after shedding so much talent in the offseason.

The reinforcement on offense comes in the form of 6-foot-1, 211-pound receiver Amari Cooper, who was acquired from Cleveland on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in seven of his previous nine seasons, provides an immediate upgrade for a Josh Allen-led passing attack that featured mostly castoffs and journeymen. And his addition could help the four-time defending AFC East champion Bills (4-2) expand their lead atop a weak division after their 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Beane has altered course after an offseason purge. But with Cooper in the final year of his contract, the GM didn’t sacrifice the team’s future salary cap space he was so intent on freeing up by parting ways with six of Buffalo’s eight team captains, including receiver Stefon Diggs.

The need to add a target for Allen became apparent as Buffalo’s receivers had difficulty gaining separation, resulting in Allen attempting mostly short and intermediate passes.

That was particularly notable in a 23-20 loss at Houston two weeks ago. Allen threw three consecutive incompletions out of his own end zone in the final 32 seconds, providing Houston time to set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s game-deciding 59-yard field goal as time expired.

And the sputters continued on Monday night, when the offense stalled in the second half. Buffalo managed three points and a combined seven first downs on five possessions to eke out the victory. Allen’s longest completion was a 42-yarder to running back Ray Davis on an off-balance heave after he scrambled out of the pocket.

Except for his 263 yards passing outing in a 47-10 rout of Jacksonville in Week 3, Allen has been held under 250 yards five times, and under 200 three times.

While the Bills have placed an emphasis on being more balanced on offense by incorporating the run, their lack of a deep threat allowed defenses to crowd the line of scrimmage.

That was never the case with Diggs and offseason free-agent departure Gabe Davis on the field, with Allen topping 4,000 yards passing in each of the previous four seasons.

The change of scenery should benefit Cooper, who appeared miserable at times during his third year in Cleveland, where he lacked chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The usually sure-handed Cooper had several drops, which contributed to him having just 24 receptions on 53 targets.

Beane also kept pace with a division rival. He completed the trade hours after the Jets upgraded their offense by acquiring Davante Adams from Las Vegas, a move that reunites the receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

What’s working

Davis, a rookie, rushed for 97 yards and added a team-leading 55 yards receiving while filling in for injured starter James Cook. The Bills are 15-3 when topping 100 yards rushing since the start of the 2023 season.

What needs help

A passing attack that now ranks 25th in the NFL, averaging 186 yards per outing.

Stock up

CB Taron Johnson, who was in on eight tackles and helped seal the win with a diving interception after missing four games with a broken right forearm.

Stock down

K Tyler Bass. Yes, swirling winds were an issue on Monday night, but the fifth-year kicker should be accustomed to that playing home games in Buffalo. He missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal attempt against the Jets. He’s now missed three of 12 field goal and two extra point attempts.

Injuries

None reported, although WR Khalil Shakir was limited by a sore right ankle.

Key number

0 — Number of times Allen has been intercepted this season after being picked off a career-high 18 times a year ago.

Next steps

Return home following three straight away games to host Tennessee (1-4) on Sunday.

