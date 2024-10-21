Colts need to stick with Anthony Richardson despite his uneven play

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson’s return to game action didn’t go according to plan. He missed throws, struggled to get…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson’s return to game action didn’t go according to plan.

He missed throws, struggled to get in rhythm and led only one touchdown drive. Whether it was rustiness, the lingering effects of a right hip injury, Miami’s blitz-happy defense, bad luck or part of his learning curve, the Colts know one thing.

Richardson needs the snaps and the team must live with the results — good, bad or ugly. And his performance in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Dolphins may not have been as erratic as it appeared at first glance.

“They were coming off a bye week and so we saw one un-scouted look that they brought, that they got us on,” coach Shane Steichen said after watching the game tape Monday. “But I think Anthony did a hell of a job, not taking the sacks. I think that kind of goes unnoticed a lot of times. He’s spinning out of it and making a play, a throwaway.”

It all matters, though Richardson’s critics prefer pointing to his less-than-eye-popping numbers.

The former Florida star is 5-4 in nine career starts and he’s finished just five of those games. Despite his impressive arm strength, Richardson’s career completion percentage is just 53.1% and he’s thrown for 1,360 yards, six TDs and seven interceptions while losing six fumbles.

Yes, Richardson took some lumps Sunday — most young quarterbacks do, especially against top-notch defenses. So naturally there may be times fans would rather see 39-year-old Joe Flacco behind center for playoff-contending Indy (4-3).

But barring another injury, the Colts can’t afford to sit Richardson even when he’s not on top of his game. After going 10 of 24 for 129 yards and losing a fumble against the Dolphins, he’s now completed 10 or fewer passes in three wins this season.

Can the Colts make the playoffs if Richardson continues to play this way? Perhaps.

He rushed 14 times for 56 yards against Miami and if All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor returns soon from the sprained ankle that has kept him out three straight weeks, the Colts’ run game could cause major problems for defense.

It’s up to Steichen and the Colts to figure out how to get the most out of their franchise quarterback as he grows into the role.

“I didn’t do a good enough job offensively,” Steichen said of Sunday’s play-calling. “I’ve got to put him in better positions. You go back, and we’ll watch the tape, but I mean, there wasn’t a lot of stuff open when I was out there watching it. So that’s on me. I’ve got to be better.”

What’s working

Scoring defense. Indy’s defense has largely managed to keep opponents out of the end zone — as they did again Sunday, albeit against the NFL’s lowest-scoring team. The Colts yielded one TD and one field goal while forcing two turnovers, giving the offense a chance to win.

What needs work

Play-calling. Steichen repeatedly blamed himself for the lack of productivity and while it wasn’t just him, something has gone wrong when a team produces only 284 total yards over 60 minutes and 36 points over eight quarters.

Stock up

RB Tyler Goodson. With Taylor and Trey Sermon (knee) out, Goodson has provided a spark for the Colts’ ground game. He rushed 14 times for 51 yards and scored Indy’s only touchdown against Miami on a 7-yard run in the third quarter.

Stock down

Tight ends. Steichen kept four tight ends on the active roster and another on the practice squad, but it’s been hard to tell. Will Mallory’s 5-yard catch in the second quarter was the only reception of the day by a tight end.

Injuries

The Colts begin another week dealing with questions about Taylor, LB E.J. Speed (knee) and All-Pro DeForest Buckner (ankle). Steichen said Monday he’s optimistic about Taylor and Buckner returning to practice this week. The new addition to Indy’s injury list is LB Jaylon Carlies, who did not return after hurting his ankle in the first half. Steichen said he expects Carlies to miss some time.

Key number

19 — Speed’s knee injury kept one of the NFL’s top tacklers on the sideline, but it opened the door for Grant Stuard to fill in and he didn’t disappoint. Stuard, who has mostly played on special teams during his four NFL seasons, made or assisted on a career-high 19 tackles to give him 26 in his career.

Next steps

The Colts have moved into contention in the AFC South by winning four of five, all one-possession games. If they do it again next weekend at Houston (5-2), they’ll split the season series and move into a tie atop the division.

