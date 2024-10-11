Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson doubtful vs Jaguars in London because of calf injury

LONDON (AP) — The Chicago Bears secondary could be down another starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday…

LONDON (AP) — The Chicago Bears secondary could be down another starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday after cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was listed as doubtful because of a calf injury picked up in practice.

The Bears had already ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker because of a concussion from last week. They have a new concern with Stevenson unlikely to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“A plant-point-and-drive (drill) and he felt something in his calf,” Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said Friday about the injury sustained the day before in practice. “We’ll see where it is tomorrow morning and go from there, but right now he is doubtful.”

Stevenson didn’t practice Friday at the team’s countryside facility in Ware, England. Jaylon Jones likely will be his replacement.

“He’s played for us a bunch. He’s one of those guys, like Elijah (Hicks), that’s been in our system, he knows it in and out,” Eberflus said.

Hicks is set to start in Brisker’s absence.

“The coaches have been with those guys and the technique and fundamentals are there,” Eberflus said. “They’re going to stand on solid ground. The other guys trust them, too, because they’ve been in there and produced and played for us. So, we feel good about both of those guys.”

Backup cornerback Terell Smith (hip) had already been ruled out.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) was limited in practice Friday “but he looked good, so we’re hopeful there,” Eberflus said. Jenkins’ official game status is questionable.

Jags arrive

The Jaguars arrived later than usual — at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday after adjusting their travel schedule because of Hurricane Milton. They had already canceled a press conference for Friday and rescheduled it for Saturday morning at their hotel and practice space in Watford, England.

Eberflus declined to discuss how that might impact Sunday’s game. The Bears arrived on Tuesday.

“We’re going to focus on how we go about our business and getting ourselves ready to play the game,” he said.

The Jaguars have played 11 times in London.

