Titans DL Jeffrey Simmons inactive vs. Dolphins; LB David Long and RB Raheem Mostert also out

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans were without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons against the Miami Dolphins Monday night, while the Dolphins were without starting linebacker David Long Jr. and running back Raheem Mostert.

Simmons had been listed as doubtful with an elbow injury and had not practiced all week, while Long, also doubtful, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Mostert missed his third straight game with a chest injury.

Also inactive for the Dolphins were linebacker Mohamed Kamara and quarterback Skylar Thompson, who injured his ribs starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa last Sunday. Tyler “Snoop” Huntley started at quarterback for the Dolphins on Monday.

Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller were ruled out on Saturday. Miami promoted receiver Dee Eskridge from the practice squad Monday afternoon.

Tennessee’s other inactives included offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, tight ends David Martin-Robinson and Thomas Odukoya, cornerback Julius Wood, linebacker James Williams.

Tennessee promoted defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from its practice squad Monday afternoon.

