The unbeaten Texans and Vikings have each been bringing the quarterback pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings let Danielle Hunter leave as a free agent this year, deciding not to pay…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings let Danielle Hunter leave as a free agent this year, deciding not to pay market price for a player who’d flourished into the franchise’s latest in a long line of prolific pass rushers.

Hunter joined the Houston Texans instead, jumping at the opportunity to play in his hometown for an on-the-rise team. Two games in, the unbeaten Texans are the NFL leader in sack rate per pass play (16.1%) while boasting the 10th-year veteran Hunter on one end and Will Anderson Jr., the 2023 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year, on the other.

The Vikings are still getting after those quarterbacks, though, by the design and to the delight of defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Hunter’s departure in March was stemmed by the acquisition of free agent edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel (from Miami) and Jonathan Greenard (from Houston, coincidentally). Then in April, the Vikings selected Alabama star Dallas Turner in the first round after ensuring they got a quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings also picked up ninth-year veteran Jihad Ward in the second wave of free agency.

Those four players combined have roughly the same salary cap charge this season as Hunter. The Vikings will put their roster-building strategy and pass-rushing prowess to another strong test when they host Hunter and the Texans on Sunday, tasked with taking down C.J. Stroud, the 2023 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that can all play, and we’re really using those guys,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

The Vikings are undefeated themselves, fueled by the league’s second-best sack rate (14.1 percent). Their group of versatile edge rushers includes fourth-year backup Patrick Jones II, who has four of the team’s NFL-most 11 sacks.

“Flo did a good job of bringing in guys that are smart, dependable, tough and love football,” Van Ginkel said. “When you’ve got that, you’ve got a recipe for success.”

In beating defending NFC champion San Francisco last week, Minnesota forced the 49ers into a 2-for-10 performance on third down conversions. On eight of those 10 plays, Flores called for his race car package that takes the heaviest guys off the field and puts four pass-rush specialists on the line of scrimmage.

“Those five players are a huge part of how we put together the weekly plan,” O’Connell said.

Not that the Vikings wouldn’t still like to have a player such as Hunter, who’s landed in a formidable starting lineup with Anderson Jr. on the opposite side.

“It’s really special when you can have two ends who play the way they can play,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, adding: “They don’t say much, don’t talk much outside, but they love football and that’s what they bond on. Two guys who are about playing the game the right way. They’re intense, they’re physical players, and they love getting after it.”

The Collins connection

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins leads the NFL with 252 receiving yards, the only player in the league with two 100-yard games. Collins, who had a career-high 1,297 yards last season, formed a unique bond with Stroud since the Texans drafted the quarterback second overall last year out of Ohio State.

“Reps after reps after reps, you accumulate those things over time and wait for moments like this,” said Collins, who was a third-round pick from Michigan in 2021. “So we make it look easy.”

Trending up

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game late in the third quarter against San Francisco with a bruised quadriceps, but he has practiced on a limited basis this week and been trending toward being cleared for Sunday. Jefferson said on Thursday he’ll play “for sure.”

Another tough test

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is fifth in the league in passer rating in a strong start to his reset season in a career that sent him to four teams in seven years since he was the third overall pick in the 2018 draft.

“I definitely feel very comfortable with the offense, with the system,” Darnold said. “I feel like I can continue to grow.”

Ka’imi’s big kicks

Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn was the AFC special teams player of the week after making all four of his field-goal tries against the Bears. He made three from 50-plus yards, including a 59-yarder that was the second-longest kick in franchise history behind his 61-yarder in 2021.

Fairbairn is 7 for 7 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points this season, with six makes from 50-plus yards.

“He’s always cool in the moment,” Ryans said. “He never gets too high or gets too low. He’s banging 59-yard field goals, and he still just comes to the sideline like, ‘Hey, that’s what I do.’ So when you have that demeanor, I think it really helps you.”

The eight-year player has made a practice of meditation every morning.

“Just beginning each day, try to find that inner calmness,” Fairbairn said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.