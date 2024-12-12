Buffalo Bills cancel practice and hold meetings virtually amid more than 2 feet of snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted…

The Bills (10-3) posted pictures on X of their home stadium buried in snow, with its blue seats barely visible in most places. Buffalo plays at Detroit (12-1) on Sunday afternoon, one of two games involving division-leading teams. Pittsburgh (10-3) also plays at Philadelphia (11-2).

Buffalo beat San Francisco in heavy snow earlier this month.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the nearby vicinity of Orchard Park — where the Bills practice and play — received 30 inches of snow through Thursday morning. There was a travel ban in effect for Erie County and surrounding areas. Snowfall was expected to end later Thursday.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday following their cross-country return trip from Los Angeles, meaning they will have just Friday’s practice before facing the Lions.

