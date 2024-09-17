Sirianni is on the hot seat for questionable calls that backfired in the Eagles’ loss to the Falcons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni navigated a string of questionable calls that still left Philadelphia’s fourth-year coach guiding the Eagles…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni navigated a string of questionable calls that still left Philadelphia’s fourth-year coach guiding the Eagles to the brink of a victory — with a win probability pushing close to 100% in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held that late lead over the Falcons even though, among just a few head-scratchers out of the playbook, they failed to call a running a play for Saquon Barkley on a stalled opening drive, a week after he scored three touchdowns; and rather than take a chip-shot field goal from Jake Elliott, their fourth-and-4 gamble at the Atlanta 9 in the first quarter failed when Jalen Hurts threw an incomplete pass.

Yes, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the play caller — Sirianni accused a reporter of trying to “stir it up” when asked during the postgame about decision making — but blame for the failed efforts falls on the head coach.

It’s a responsibility — and a hot seat — Sirianni has accepted since last season’s second-half collapse raised questions about his job security. His latest mess, a puzzling pass play with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter on third-and-short to Barkley in the flat that he dropped, and a conservative field goal on the fourth down that followed in a 22-21 loss to the Falcons on Monday night, only squeezed the short rope he faced headed into this season.

“Any time it doesn’t work out, you know, that’s why I’m sitting in this seat, the head coaching seat, I’ve got to be ready for the consequences of whether it works or doesn’t work,” Sirianni said.

With time to spare in the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins led a flawless last-minute drive for Atlanta and connected with Drake London for a 7-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left to help the Falcons pull off the upset.

Cousins had time, yes, but he also never faced a serious pass rush under the gun, another glaring Philadelphia weakness only two games into the season.

“Everything is thought out of what we want to do, but that’s this game of football,” Sirianni said. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. In those cases, it didn’t, so I got to rethink it.”

What’s working

Yes, that was Hurts scrambling, creating, thrilling on several runs that served as a flashback to his 2022 season. He had 85 yards rushing, scored a TD on a tush push and even ran for six first downs. That’s the dual threat Eagles fans remember.

“Some things turn on when they need to, and it turned on, but clearly, it wasn’t enough to get the win,” Hurts said.

What needs help

It is basically a choking situation now. The Eagles are losing under Sirianni in large part because of an inability to protect a late lead, usually coughing it up on the final drive. It started during last season’s collapse. Breece Hall ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, one play after Tony Adams intercepted Hurts, and the lowly Jets erased an 11-point deficit and held on to shock the Eagles 20-14. Remember Seattle? Drew Lock threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left to cap a 92-yard drive. Final: Seahawks 20, Eagles 17. And James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining and the Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit in a 35-31 win.

The trend has continued this season, and it doesn’t matter if it’s questionable play calling and execution — such as the Barkley pass/drop — or just the talent; the constant failure to put away teams could cost Sirianni his job.

Stock up

With No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown out with a hamstring injury, DeVonta Smith led the Eagles with seven catches for 76 yards and a score. Smith had an 18-yard reception in the second quarter and hauled in a 19-yarder in the third.

Stock down

Defensive end Bryce Huff finished with no tackles and no quarterback hits or sacks. Huff left the New York Jets in free agency and signed a three-year deal for $51 million. Huff was about as productive as former Eagles player and All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick at least has an excuse for not putting up numbers in the box score — he’s holding out as part of a contract dispute with the Jets.

Huff wasn’t alone in his ineffectiveness against Atlanta. Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and Brandon Graham combined for just two QB hits, four solo tackles and no assists.

Injuries

Brown told ESPN he could miss at least one more game. Sirianni said he wasn’t sure how long Brown would be out.

Key number

95 — Barkley has rushed for 95-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time since December 2019 with the Giants.

Next steps

After a 10-1 start last season, the Eagles could be in trouble early this season with consecutive road games against undefeated New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

