Receivers help Raiders open up their running game for the first time this season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders found unlikely sources Sunday when it came to finally establishing a running…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders found unlikely sources Sunday when it came to finally establishing a running game: their receivers.

Wide receivers DJ Turner and Tre Tucker rushed for touchdowns, and tight end Brock Bowers had a 12-yard carry. That helped open up the game for running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White, who combined to rush for 110 yards on 22 carries in Las Vegas’ 20-16 victory over the Browns.

The Raiders entered the game with 153 yards rushing through the first three games and gained 152 on the ground against Cleveland.

Part of how they got there was the use of the receivers to get the Browns’ defense moving horizontally. Turner’s 18-yard touchdown came on a sweep and Tucker’s 3-yard TD was on a reverse.

“It’s extremely important for us because you get them running side to side,” Mattison said. “You get their eyes in the wrong place and it helps us out, getting guys running out of the wrong gaps. It’s one of those things we want to make sure we keep them on their toes doing a bunch of different things.”

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn’t promise Monday that the Raiders would continue using the running game in this way, saying it depended on each week’s particular game plan.

But, Pierce acknowledged, it was an effective strategy against the Browns.

“I think it makes the defense tired when you chase these little receivers that run 4.2, 4.3 (in the 40-yard dash),” Pierce said. “I think you saw that from their defense as the game went on.”

But he also said he would do whatever it took to win, and that includes handing more carries to Mattison.

Even with the new looks, White continued to struggle with 2.9 yards per carry in gaining 50 yards. He is averaging 3.1 for the season.

His fumble in the fourth quarter changed the tenor of the game and set the stage for a potential Browns comeback.

Mattison, an offseason free-agent signing after he spent five years in Minnesota, picked up 60 yards on five rushes. Three carries, resulting in 20 yards, came in the fourth after White was temporarily benched.

“He deserves more reps,” Pierce said, “and he’ll get them.”

What’s working

More unknown players stepped up with so many Raiders out with injuries, including defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Charles Snowden, an undrafted free agent and practice-squad player who before this season appeared in two career games, batted down a pass and made the game-clinching sack on two of the Browns’ three final offensive plays. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao filled in for injured Marcus Epps and recorded a sack, tackle for loss and pass breakup.

What needs help

A consistent offensive attack remains lacking. The Raiders didn’t score in the first quarter and quickly fell behind 10-0. Then they dominated the middle section of the game while taking a 20-10 lead. But after White’s fumble turned into a touchdown for Cleveland, the offense again went into neutral with three consecutive drives ending in punts, forcing the defense to hold off a late Browns rally.

Stock up

Two rookies started on the offensive line and more than acquitted themselves. Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson made his first start at left guard and third-rounder DJ Glaze took the place of the injured Thayer Munford at right tackle. Those players helped the front put together its best game.

Stock down

Pierce didn’t publicly single out cornerback Jack Jones when he said after losing 36-22 to the Panthers a week ago that some players “made business decisions” once the game got out of hand. But Jones did not play in the first quarter, standing on the sideline holding his helmet. He did play the final three periods and was a reason the defense shut down the Browns most of the way. To be fair, Pierce didn’t acknowledge Jones was disciplined, but that certainly appeared to be the case.

Injuries

Pierce had no update on Crosby (ankle) or Adams (hamstring). He also said TE Michael Mayer has not returned to the team. Mayer has been away because of a personal matter.

Key number

10 — LB Robert Spillane made 12 tackles to extend his streak of at least 10 stops to four games. Only Denzel Perryman in 2021 has had such a streak in franchise history dating to at least 1987. Spillane has not missed a defensive snap this season.

Next steps

The Raiders visit the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.