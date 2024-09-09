Panthers Pro Bowl DE Derrick Brown to have knee surgery, could miss rest of season, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl defensive end Derrick Brown will need surgery on his knee and could…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl defensive end Derrick Brown will need surgery on his knee and could miss the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday because the team has not released its injury report.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said the team believes Brown tore his meniscus in the team’s 47-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday. It will be a tremendous loss to a defense that struggled mightily against New Orleans, allowing Derek Carr and company to score on their first nine possessions.

Canales offered no timeline for Brown’s return, adding that the 26-year-old wants to get a second medical opinion before considering his options.

“We will get that when we get the second opinion,” Canales said.

It’s unclear when Brown was injured during the game. He played 60 of 66 defensive plays, coming out of the game only after things were out of hand and the Saints went to a backup quarterback.

Brown informed the team that his knee wasn’t feeling well on Monday and was sent to get an MRI.

Canales said Brown’s effort on the field is the “spirit of what we want to be about.”

Panthers safety Xavier Woods spoke to Brown on Monday and said that “he is devastated about it.”

“He wanted to be with this team and be a part of the team, and he wanted to take the next step as a player for himself,” Woods said.

Brown set an NFL record for a tackles by a defensive lineman in 2023 with 103 and made the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Woods said the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Brown will be difficult to replace.

“It’s a tremendous loss,” Woods said. “We all know that he is a key piece to this team and this defense. … What he does you can’t replace it.”

The injury comes after Carolina gave the No. 7 overall pick in 2020 a four-year, $96 million extension in April. Brown was selected one of the team’s defensive captains last week.

