No. 17 Kansas State defense comes up big to help Wildcats escape Tulane with a 34-27 win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas State safety Jack Fabris returned Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah’s fumble 60 yards for a go-ahead…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas State safety Jack Fabris returned Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah’s fumble 60 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and VJ Payne’s interception in the end zone helped the 17th-ranked Wildcats hold on for a 34-27 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

Tulane appeared to have scored a potential tying touchdown with 17 seconds left when Mensah hit Yulkeith Brown near the left pylon, but receiver Dontae Fleming was flagged for offensive pass interference for impeding a defender’s path toward Brown.

Payne’s interception came two plays later.

“I didn’t see the pass interference but thankfully they called it,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “We found a way to get out of here.”

Tulane first-year coach Jon Sumrall avoided criticizing the call specifically, but left little doubt that he was unhappy about it.

“I didn’t get very many good explanations in the second half with the officiating,” Sumrall said. “It left a lot to be desired. That’s probably about all I want to say.”

Avery Johnson passed for two touchdowns for Kansas State (2-0). DJ Giddens rushed for 114 yards — his sixth straight 100-yard game — and had 63 yards receiving, including a 45-yard touchdown catch on fourth down to tie the game at 20 in the third quarter.

“It’s hard to be down on the road. So, we kind of had to make our own momentum shifts,” Johnson said. “We had some guys step up and make some big plays.”

Tulane (1-1) led much of the game and was threatening to break a 27-all tie when Mensah was sacked and stripped by linebacker Austin Romaine. Fabris scooped and scored to put K-State in front with 8:13 left.

Mensah “probably got a little careless with the ball,” Sumrall said. “He’s got really good poise in the pocket. That’s part of what makes him special. He’s just got to understand you have to protect the ball. That was a critical play.”

Mensah, a first-time starter this season, finished 19 of 29 for 342 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Alex Bauman — only to be done in by his crucial turnovers.

Southern California transfer Mario Williams caught six passes for 128 yards for Tulane and Makhi Hughes rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Williams’ catches included a 47-yard gain on third and 21, setting up Mensah’s fade to Bauman to put Tulane up 27-20.

Dylan Edwards tied it with a 13-yard TD run, caping a 75-yard drive that Johnson ignited with a 33-yard pass.

“It definitely wasn’t pretty at all and we know tomorrow we’re going to get our butts ripped in the film room,” K-State linebacker and defensive captain Austin Moore said. “But we’re happy with how we finished and how hard we played.”

Tulane, an 8 1/2-point underdog, led 7-3 lead on Hughes’ 3-yard run, set up by Mensah’s 53-yard pass to Fleming.

Mensah’s 36-yard connection with Bauman gave the Wave a 14-3 lead before Kansas State put together its first touchdown drive, highlighted by Giddens’ 51-yard run.

Johnson capped it, rolling left to buy time before finding Will Swanson for a diving catch in the back of the end zone on third down.

Tulane drove inside the K-State 20 twice more in the second quarter, only to lose yards both times and settle for Jacob Barnes field goals of 40 and 41 yards to make it 20-10 at halftime.

The Takeaway

Kansas State: A strong second half on both sides of the ball helped the Wildcats beat Tulane for the first time in three tries and avenge a 17-10 loss to the Wave in Manhattan, Kansas, two seasons ago.

“That’s something we talked about last night in our captains’ meeting,” defensive end Brendan Mott said. “They came into our house in 2022 and kind of shut us up. To be able to come here and do the same to them definitely felt nice.”

Tulane: Considering the Green Wave has a new coach and new starting QB, this was a strong showing that bodes well for Tulane’s prospects in the American Athletic Conference. But it also was a lost opportunity to strengthen its College Football Playoff credentials.

Up Next

Kansas State hosts new Big 12 member Arizona on Friday night in what is technically a non-conference game because it was scheduled about two years ago.

Tulane has an arguably tougher game when it visits No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.