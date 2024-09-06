NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 1 Friday GREEN BAY PACKERS…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 1

Friday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (at Sao Paulo, Brazil) — GREEN BAY: LB Brenton Cox, OT Travis Glover, WR Malik Heath, RB MarShawn Lloyd, DE Arron Mosby, OT Kadeem Telfort. PHILADELPHIA: OUT: LB Jalyx Hunt, OG Trevor Keegan, OG Darian Kennard, QB Tanner McKee, CB Isaiah Rodgers, LB Devon White, DT Byron Young.

