NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

September 6, 2024, 7:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 1

Friday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (at Sao Paulo, Brazil) — GREEN BAY: LB Brenton Cox, OT Travis Glover, WR Malik Heath, RB MarShawn Lloyd, DE Arron Mosby, OT Kadeem Telfort. PHILADELPHIA: OUT: LB Jalyx Hunt, OG Trevor Keegan, OG Darian Kennard, QB Tanner McKee, CB Isaiah Rodgers, LB Devon White, DT Byron Young.

