Titans give rookie QB Cam Ward some help, sign former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

The Tennessee Titans signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Monday, giving rookie quarterback Cam Ward a dependable option as he prepares for his first year in the NFL.

Lockett spent 10 years with Seattle before being released in a cost-cutting move, catching 661 passes for 8,564 yards and 61 touchdowns, trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in all three categories on the Seahawks’ career list.

Yet Lockett’s production dipped in each of the past two seasons. He finished with just 894 yards receiving in 2023, a number that fell to just 600 in 2024, his lowest mark since 2017.

Lockett’s salary cap number was scheduled to balloon to more than $30 million in 2025. Cutting him saved about $17 million in cap space. The 32-year-old Lockett sensed at the end of the 2024 season that it might be his last in Seattle, telling reporters in January that “maybe this isn’t the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through.”

Lockett joins a wide receiver group that includes Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks and Van Jefferson.

Tennessee is facing a rebuild after finishing just 3-14 last season.

