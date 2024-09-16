NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ATLANTA FALCONS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES —…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

ATLANTA FALCONS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — ATLANTA: RB Jase McClellan, CB Antonio Hamilton Sr., DL Brandon Dorius, G Jovaughn Gwyn, T Brandon Parker, DL Ruke Orhorhoro. PHILADELPHIA: WR A.J. Brown, CB Eli Ricks, LB Devin White, OL Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, DT Byron Young, QB Tanner McKee (emergency QB).

