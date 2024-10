New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO at BALTIMORE — BUFFALO: OL…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

BUFFALO at BALTIMORE — BUFFALO: OL Will Clapp, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, NCB Taron Johnson, S Mike Edwards. BALTIMORE: FS Beau Brade, NT Michael Pierce, C Nick Samac, G Andrew Vorhees, WR Devontez Walker.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.