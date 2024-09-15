Live Radio
Jaguars TE Evan Engram injures a hamstring in warmups and won’t play against the Browns

The Associated Press

September 15, 2024, 12:18 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram sustained a hamstring injury during pregame warmups Sunday and was ruled out an hour before kickoff against Cleveland.

Engram was apparently injured after the team submitted its inactive list. Without him, second-year pro Brenton Strange is expected to see more playing time.

Engram caught a career-high 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns last season. He had one reception for 5 yards in the season opener at Miami.

