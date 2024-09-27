Focus is on both Watson, Minshew when the Browns visit the Raiders

Cleveland (1-2) at Las Vegas (1-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS BetMGM NFL odds: Browns by 1 1/2. Series record:…

Cleveland (1-2) at Las Vegas (1-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Browns by 1 1/2.

Series record: Raiders lead 15-10.

Against the spread: Cleveland 0-3; Las Vegas 1-2.

Last meeting: Raiders beat the Browns 16-14 on Dec. 20, 2021.

Last week: Browns lost to the Giants 21-15; Raiders lost to the Panthers 36-22.

Browns offense: overall (31), rush (24), pass (30), scoring (25).

Browns defense: overall (12), rush (13T), pass (15), scoring (20).

Raiders offense: overall (21), rush (32), pass (4), scoring (17T).

Raiders defense: overall (30), rush (29), pass (23), scoring (27).

Turnover differential: Browns minus-2; Raiders minus-4.

Browns player to watch

All eyes are always on QB Deshaun Watson, and now more than ever. Watson’s play has been erratic through three games — some good, some bad — but certainly not at the level the Browns have expected from their $230 million franchise investment. He’s not found much rhythm in a revamped offense that was supposed to accentuate his strengths.

Raiders player to watch

There was some question of whether Gardner Minshew would remain the starting quarterback after coach Antonio Pierce didn’t commit to him at the beginning of the week. Pierce made it clear that Minshew is still his guy, but for how long? Minshew hasn’t played poorly — he’s completing 73.7% of his passes for 747 yards — but except for the fourth-quarter comeback at Baltimore hasn’t lifted the offense.

Key matchup

Raiders offensive tackles vs. Browns defensive ends. Left tackle Kolton Miller is Las Vegas’ best offensive lineman, but is still working his way into form after offseason shoulder surgery. Rookie DJ Glaze will man the other side if Thayer Munford isn’t back because of knee and ankle injuries. The Browns have their own injury concerns at defensive end, with Myles Garrett dealing with an assortment of issues. But the combination of Garrett and Za’Darius Smith could cause the Raiders problems.

Key injuries

Garrett is battling injuries to both feet, an Achilles tendon and thigh. The incumbent AP Defensive Player of the Year is determined to play. … Cleveland’s offensive line has been ravaged through three games and will be missing a key piece with RG Wyatt Teller (knee) going on injured reserve for at least four games. … OTs Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and Jack Conklin (hamstring) and TE David Njoku (ankle) were ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski. … RBs Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) will also miss the game. … Two Raiders stars, DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) and WR Davante Adams (hamstring), will not play. … LB Divine Deablo (oblique), Munford (knee/ankle) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) also are out. … TE Michael Mayer will not play because of personal reasons.

Series notes

The Raiders have won the past four meetings. … The past seven games — and 11 of 12 — have been decided by 10 points or fewer. … This is the Browns’ first game in Las Vegas. … Cleveland hosted four of the previous five meetings and went 1-4. … The most recent time the Browns beat the Raiders occurred in 2014 when Cleveland won 23-13. … The Browns lost a 45-42 shootout at Oakland in 2018.

Stats and stuff

The Browns are playing the first of three straight road games. … Cleveland’s lone win came in Week 2 at Jacksonville. … The Browns’ new offense remains a work in progress as a combination of injuries, inconsistency, dropped passes and penalties have plagued the unit thus far. … Watson has been sacked a league-high 16 times already. He was dropped eight times last week and hit 17 more. … WR Amari Cooper bounced back from a rough first two games by catching seven passes for 86 yards and two TDs last week. Cooper’s first score came just 11 seconds into the game. … Browns standout CB Denzel Ward has been credited with six pass defenses and his 82 since 2018 are second most in the league. … Browns P Corey Bojorquez leads the NFL with 881 yards. He landed five punts inside the 20-yard line last week and has nine this season. … Last week, Browns K Dustin Hopkins had his first miss in 11 attempts of at least 50 yards in two seasons with Cleveland. … The Browns have struggled in games out West in recent years, prompting the team to travel a day earlier than usual to get acclimated. … Cleveland’s defense is familiar with Minshew, who threw for 305 yards and two TDs and ran for two scores against the Browns last year for Indianapolis in a wild 39-38 loss. Minshew also had four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception. … The Raiders have rushed for 55 yards or fewer in three consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. Their five rushing first downs ties the 2000 Packers for the fewest through three games since 1991. … Opponents are outgaining Las Vegas on the ground by an average of 101.7 yards. The only worse three-game stretch to open a season in club history was in 1961 when the difference was 117.7 yards. … CB Jakorian Bennett has broken up four passes through three games. He had three all of last season. … If LB Robert Spillane has at least 10 tackles, he will become the second Raider since 1987 to open a season with four consecutive games of double-digit stops. Denzel Perryman accomplished that in 2021. … Adams is 10 receiving yards from 11,000. … Crosby is three sacks from passing Anthony Smith (57 1/2) for third on the Raiders’ career list.

Fantasy tip

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy has some history with the Raiders while playing for Denver. In five games against Vegas, Jeudy has 19 receptions for 400 yards — a 21.1-yard-per-catch average — and three TDs.

