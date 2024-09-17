Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 3

It’s been a roller coaster so far in the first two weeks of the NFL season. Especially for some of…

Especially for some of the most reliable and coveted fantasy football players.

There are still plenty of solid plays to take advantage of in Week 3 though, and we’ve got them right here for you.

Quarterbacks

Start: Derek Carr, Saints vs. Eagles

Carr is off to a fast start with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, with 443 yards and five touchdowns and one interception. His dominant performances haven’t just come against winless teams such as the Panthers. This past week, Carr threw for two TDs and ran in one against the Cowboys. He could have a big game in Week 3 against the Eagles secondary.

Other locks:

—Baker Mayfield vs Broncos

—Jared Goff vs Cardinals

—Joe Burrow vs Commanders

—Lamar Jackson at Cowboys

Avoid: Jayden Daniels, Commanders at Bengals

Daniels had 2 rushing TDs in Week 1 and finished with 44 rushing yards and failing to find the end zone in Week 2 against the Giants. Daniels will face a Bengals defense this week that is top five in defending QBs.

Running backs

Start: Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots at Jets

Stevenson is really the only thing the Patriots have going offensively, aside from Hunter Henry last week, surpassing 20 carries for the second straight week, on the way to 90 combined yards and 1 TD. In Week 3, he’ll face a Jets team that just allowed more than 100 yards rushing to the Titans.

Other locks:

—James Cook vs Jaguars

—Derrick Henry at Cowboys

—Jordan Mason at Rams

—Alvin Kamara vs Eagles

Avoid: Kyren Williams, Rams vs. 49ers

You might think Williams is in for a big game, considering all the other injuries the Rams offense has sustained over the past two weeks, but with fewer premier players to worry about, the 49ers defense can stack the box and give all of their attention to the Rams run game. And if the game gets lopsided in the 49ers’ favor, the Rams could move to Blake Corum in the backfield, as they did when the Cardinals got out to a big lead in Week 2.

Wide receivers

Start: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals vs. Commanders

Chase is off to a slow start, but he was on a snap count in Week 1, and he was bracketed all Week 2 with Tee Higgins absent. Even if Higgins sits this week, Chase should still be able to put up good numbers, as the Bengals will go up against the Commanders’ league-worst secondary in Week 3.

Other locks:

—Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Lions

—Nico Collins at Vikings

—Chris Godwin vs Broncos

—Brandon Aiyuk at Rams

Avoid: Drake London, Falcons vs. Chiefs

With an improved QB situation, there was hope London could put up big numbers this season. But aside from a last-minute TD against the Eagles on Monday night, London is off to a slow start. London and the Falcons passing game could struggle against the Chiefs’ top-five secondary in Week 3 on Sunday night.

Tight ends

George Kittle, 49ers at Rams

Kittle caught seven of his eight targets for 76 yards and a score against a stout Vikings defense in Week 2. With Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel out this week, he’ll need to be a major part of the 49ers offense again. His opponent, the Rams, are a top-10 matchup for opposing TEs, so Kittle shouldn’t have a difficult time getting open.

Other locks:

—Trey McBride vs Lions

—Brock Bowers vs Panthers

—Pat Freiermuth vs Chargers

—Noah Fant vs Broncos

Avoid: Isaiah Likely, Ravens at Cowboys

Likely had a huge game in Week 1, catching 9 of 11 targets for 111 yards and a score, before catching only two passes for 26 yards in Week 2. With Mark Andrews getting four catches for 51 yards in Week 2, I want to keep Likely on the bench until we see him build some consistency.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

