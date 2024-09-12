Dolphins’ De’Von Achane available to play against Bills after injuring ankle in opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back De’Von Achane was available to play when the Dolphins faced the Buffalo Bills…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back De’Von Achane was available to play when the Dolphins faced the Buffalo Bills in an AFC-East rivalry matchup Thursday night.

Achane was questionable because of an ankle injury sustained in Miami’s opener. He was on the field for pregame warmups, running and cutting, a couple hours before kickoff.

Running back Raheem Mostert was ruled out Wednesday because of a chest injury. Earlier Thursday, the Dolphins elevated receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad.

The Bills had already ruled out starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is out indefinitely after hurting his right forearm in their opener against Arizona. Backup edge rusher Dawuane Smoot was also ruled out with a toe injury. He missed his second game. Linebackers Joe Andreessen and Edefuan Ulofoshio were also out.

Buffalo elevated defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad.

