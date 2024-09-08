Dak Prescott leads Cowboys to 33-17 romp over Browns in opener after getting new 4-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dak Prescott barely had time to celebrate getting the biggest contract in NFL history before learning it…

His Cowboys teammates all want something.

“They’re expecting Rolexes,” Prescott joked. “Everybody’s giving me their wrist size.”

Prescott threw a touchdown pass hours after agreeing to a four-year, $240 million contract with Dallas and the Cowboys’ defense roughed up Deshaun Watson in his return, throttling the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in their opener Sunday.

Prescott’s deal makes him the first player to average $60 million per season and ends months of speculation about his future with the Cowboys, who have won 12 games in each of the past three years with him.

Earlier this week, Prescott, who was coming off his best season and entering his final year under contract, said he wants to be the quarterback to finally end the team’s Super Bowl drought. He’ll have time to try.

“It’s about holding up my end of the deal,” said Prescott, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 179 yards and spent much of the second half relaxing on the sideline.

Prescott was getting ready in his hotel room to leave for the stadium when he got a suprising call from his agent, telling him about the contract. His next move was to hug teammate Ezekiel Elliott, whom he credited with helping him as a young player.

“I am just super excited for him,” said Elliott, who had a 3-yard TD run in his first game back with the Cowboys. “I see the work he puts in day in and day out, so I could not think of a more deserving person to get that contract.”

Prescott threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Brandin Cooks in the first quarter and the Cowboys opened a 27-3 lead early in the third on KaVontae Turpin’s 60-yard punt return TD.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 57, 50, 46 and 40 yards for Dallas.

Prescott’s deal came just two weeks after the Cowboys gave wide receiver CeeDee Lamb a four-year, $136 million contract. Lamb sat out all of training camp before the sides reached an agreement.

“We have a little bit of experience with distractions, so we dealt with it,” coach Mike McCarthy said with a laugh. “The timing was different, but he handled it well. We made sure to congratulate him on the development because this is something you have to celebrate. But as soon as we got done, he was locked in.”

Watson played for the first time since breaking a bone in his right shoulder in November. Cleveland’s QB didn’t play during the preseason and the Browns’ new-look offense didn’t look very good with him running it.

Watson was sacked six times, intercepted twice and the 28-year-old wasn’t sharp. He had several overthrows, held the ball too long on some plays and rarely looked comfortable as the Cowboys blanketed his receivers.

He finished 24 of 45 for 169 yards in just his 13th game for Cleveland since signing a $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022.

At halftime, the Browns trailed by 17, had just one first down and were being outgained 216-54.

“They came out and hit us in the face on both sides,” said Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio. “It was disappointing.”

On Dallas’ first scoring drive, Prescott showed beautiful touch while connecting with Lamb on a 34-yard completion down the right sideline.

Prescott was nearly intercepted on the next play, but then lofted his first TD pass of the season to Cooks, who ran past flat-footed safety Juan Thornhill before making an uncontested grab in the end zone.

Elliott spent last season doing little with New England before the Cowboys re-signed the two-time rushing champion in April after releasing him in a cost-cutting move. The 28-year-old barreled in to give the Cowboys a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

The Browns took a 3-0 lead on a 51-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, who has made all nine kicks beyond 50 since Cleveland acquired him in a trade before last season.

Just for kicks

Aubrey appeared to tie Justin Tucker’s NFL record with a 66-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half. However, the boot was wiped out as the Cowboys were called for delay of game despite coach Mike McCarthy’s vehement protests.

In his second season from Notre Dame, Aubrey made a 66-yarder during the preseason against Las Vegas.

Man of the people

Browns star end Myles Garrett surprised fans by showing up at a pregame tailgate in the Muni Lot, the team’s notoriously rowdy parking and partying area just east of the stadium.

The reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year led a group of fans in a “Here we go Brownies” chant. Garrett was joined by Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Injuries

Cowboys: TE Jake Ferguson limped off in the third with a left knee injury after being tackled on a short completion. McCarthy said Ferguson will have imaging tests Monday. … LB Eric Kendricks went out briefly to get fluids, but finished with two sacks and an interception.

Browns: TE David Njoku left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Njoku, who led Cleveland in receptions and TDs last season, got hurt while making a 29-yard catch. … LBs Tony Fields II (ankle) and Mohamoud Diabate (hip) were both hurt.

Up next

Cowboys: Host New Orleans next Sunday.

Browns: At Jacksonville next Sunday.

