Justin Herbert is ‘feeling less pain’ in sprained ankle as short-handed Chargers prepare for Chiefs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert gave some optimism to Los Angeles Chargers fans after a tough three-day stretch.

Herbert said on Wednesday he is “feeling less pain” with his left ankle and that he is out of a walking boot. The fifth-year quarterback — who has a high ankle sprain — was a limited participant and did some work in 7-on-7 drills during practice as the 2-1 Chargers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs.

“Compared to last Wednesday, I think we’re steps ahead of where we are,” Herbert said after practice. “It was painful during the game from the buildup of the hits and the toll on it. At this point, I’ve done a good job of rehabbing and getting treatment on it, and I think we’re taking steps forward.”

Herbert’s injury happened late in the third quarter of a 26-3 victory over Carolina on Sept. 15. The only activity he did in practice leading up to last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh was some throwing on the side on Thursday.

He was cleared to play after taking some snaps and testing out the ankle a couple of hours before the game.

Despite limited mobility, Herbert completed his first nine passes and was 12 of 18 for 125 yards with a touchdown in the 20-10 loss before coming out midway through the third quarter.

With Herbert’s health improving, the bigger concern is who will be protecting him.

Offensive tackles Rashaun Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) did not practice. Alt is expected to be out for Sunday with a sprained MCL while Slater is likely doubtful. Trey Pipkins, the starting left guard who could move to one of the tackle spots, also missed Wednesday due to a foot injury.

Foster Sarell or Alex Leatherwood could step into one of the tackle spots while Jamaree Salyer can play both tackle and guard.

The Chargers roster woes are not confined to the offensive side of the ball. Linebacker Joey Bosa did not practice due to a nagging hip issue and safety Derwin James Jr. is out due to a one-game suspension by the NFL.

Before practice coach Jim Harbaugh said he was disappointed about that the suspension was upheld.

Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations, pointed to James’ targeting of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the third quarter as the last straw.

James, who is in his seventh season, reached out to officials and the league office during the offseason and training camp for guidance on how to maintain his physical playing style within the NFL’s rules.

“The tape is Exhibit A. Watch his tackles,” Harbaugh said. “In my opinion, as I look at the tape, he is doing what the league is trying to get to, which is take the head out of the game, but you can’t take it out of the game because it is between the two shoulders. When you try to tackle with the shoulder the head is coming. To the best of his human ability, he is trying to do that.

“He is going out of his way, sometimes giving up yards so that he can not injure another player or hit them in the head.”

Harbaugh claimed “mitigating circumstances” to the play and said that Freiermuth stiff-armed James’ helmet, causing him to change course when he made contact. Harbaugh also thought the contact was with the forearm and shoulder, not the helmet.

“He is a shining star as a teammate and captain of this team. He is a shining star and example,” Harbaugh said. “He does not want to hurt anybody. He just wants to do it exactly how the NFL wants to have people tackled in this game. There’s no one I respect more.”

Elijah Molden, who already has one start this season, would be in line to take James’ spot in the lineup.

