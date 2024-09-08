Caleb Williams looked like a rookie quarterback in his NFL debut, but a winning one at least

CHICAGO (AP) — Making his NFL debut with the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams looked like a rookie quarterback. Except he…

Except he won.

Williams passed for just 93 yards on Sunday and Chicago’s offense struggled against Tennessee. But Williams had no turnovers, and the Bears used their defense and special teams to rally for an improbable 24-17 victory over the Titans.

“Obviously, it’s great to get this first win,” Williams said. “And we’re all excited, went into the locker room, celebrated. I sat down, enjoyed the moment. And just watching the other guys, I understand that I need to be better. I will be better.”

Playing with painted fingernails that read #18 DA BEARS, the 22-year-old Williams became the first QB drafted No. 1 overall to win his first career start since David Carr in 2002. He also joined John Elway, Terry Bradshaw and Steve Bartkowski as the only quarterbacks to go No. 1 in the common draft era and pass for fewer than 100 yards while starting the season opener.

He missed some throws. He held on to the ball too long at times. But he also had the game in his hands at the very end, kneeling down twice before departing Soldier Field with the victory.

“We didn’t perform how we wanted to. We want to be the most efficient team out there, myself included,” Williams said. “Didn’t perform the way I wanted to. I missed a few passes that I normally don’t miss. All these other things.”

Chicago is hoping Williams is the solution to a long-running quarterback problem for the founding NFL franchise. The dynamic playmaker starred at Oklahoma and Southern California before he was selected by the Bears with the top pick in April.

For a quarterback who went No. 1 overall in the draft, Williams is surrounded by an unusual amount of talent. D.J. Moore had 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Keenan Allen was acquired in a March trade with the Chargers, and Rome Odunze was the No. 9 pick in the first round this year.

Those three wide receivers, along with new running back D’Andre Swift, were all held in check by Tennessee as Williams got his first look at regular-season NFL speed.

“When you start a rookie quarterback, which we are doing, he’s going to have ups and downs and good moments and other moments,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “Like I said, we just have to play well around him, make sure the operation’s clean, make sure we don’t turn the ball over and give people short fields and free plays. And it’s OK to end the series with a kick.”

After going three-and-out on its first possession, Chicago advanced to the Tennessee 25 the second time it had the ball. But the drive stalled when Williams tried to spin away from two pass rushers and was sacked for a 19-yard loss.

DeAndre Carter’s 67-yard kickoff return set up Cairo Santos’ 24-yard field goal late in the first half for Williams’ first scoring drive of the day.

“He was himself,” Moore said of Williams. “He never got too high or too low about anything. So that was good.”

Chicago was trailing 17-10 late in the third when, in a matter of two plays, Williams showed how much he has to learn along with his considerable promise. He threw an incomplete pass in Moore’s direction after he had Odunze open. But then he scrambled for 11 yards on third-and-10.

“I don’t think there was any anxiety. He was calm, cool and collected the whole time,” Eberflus said. “Never got frustrated. We always talk to him about the response you have of just hanging in there, because sometimes it can get rough on both sides. It can get rough. You’ve just got to hang in there.”

Williams was 14 for 29 passing, and he was sacked twice. He also rushed for 15 yards. While Williams did a good job of protecting the ball, Titans quarterback Will Levis threw two interceptions — including one that was returned for Chicago’s go-ahead TD — and lost a fumble.

“I don’t care about stats. … To be honest with you, I feel great,” Williams said. “I understand that obviously the stats weren’t where I wanted them to be and things like that, because I want to go out there and perform to the best of my ability. Didn’t do that today. We’re going to get better tomorrow.”

